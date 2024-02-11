Find out what Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce always has to eat before every game.

Travis Kelce is one of the biggest names in the NFL and not just because he’s one of the best tight ends in the league. His relationship with Taylor Swift has become the biggest story of the year as legions of Swifties are now Kansas City Chiefs (particularly Kelce) fans.

And many of those fans want to know as much as they can about Taylor’s boyfriend including what he eats. Here’s what Kelce has to have before every single game and what some of his other favorite foods are.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night presented by Gatorade press conference | Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kelce’s pregame meal has been the same for years

Over the years, Kelce has revealed what food he eats before every game and why. His pregame meal is the breakfast favorite French toast.

During a chat with Men’s Journal back in 2020, the football player explained: “On game day, you want to carb up, so I have the energy I need for the game. French toast [gets] my blood sugar going [and gets] some carbs in.”

He also responded to actor, comedian, and lifelong Chiefs fan Rob Riggle on social media with the same answer when he asked what the athlete likes to chow down on before game time.

In 2022, Kelce told Inside Hook what he always pairs with his French toast saying: “Every pregame meal has been French toast and strawberries since I’ve been on the Chiefs.”

Some of the NFL star’s other favorite foods

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates during the 2023 AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium | Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Most of Kelce’s meals these days are prepared by his childhood friend Chef Kumar Ferguson.

“Growing up, I would cook for all the bros [Kelces] after we’d be hanging out all day,” Ferguson said in an interview with Kansas City Magazine. “That kitchen table hangout has always been a center for all of us. We have definitely carried that tradition with us.”

According to Ferguson, Kelce eats three meals every day during football season and consumes over 4,000 calories on his practice and game days. Some of the tight end’s favorite foods include oatmeal with fresh fruit for breakfast and seafood alfredo for dinner. The chef added that Kelce really enjoys steaks too, and not just because he plays for a city known for its amazing filets.

“His dad [Ed] is actually a grill master, so that’s where I got filets in our diet,” Ferguson told People.

Kelce’s mom, Donna, previously told the publication that her sons “ate a lot” when they were kids.

“They could sit down and eat an entire chicken in high school each — not together; each one of them could finish a chicken,” she recalled, adding that their fridge at home was always stocked with steak, hamburgers, and “normal stuff that kids want to eat.”