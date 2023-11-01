Travis Kelce made a shocking omission about his buddy Patrick Mahomes on a recent episode of his hit podcast New Heights. The Super Bowl MVP has a special freezer in his garage that is filled with a certain frozen delicacy.

While discussing their love of amusement parks on a recent episode of their hit podcast New Heights, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce made a shocking omission to his little brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that the best part of amusement parks is not actually the rides at all.

Jason Kelce says Dippin Dots are the best thing about amusement parks

“The best thing about any amusement park is not the rides,” Jason said on the show. “It’s the Dippin’ Dots.”

“It’s the ice cream of the future that has been the ice cream of the future now for 40 years and has never made it outside of amusement parks,” Jason asserted.

Dippin’ Dots’ official Instagram fact-checked Jason in the comments telling the football star, “respectfully, we’re 35 ??”

The brothers went on to ponder why you only see Dippin Dots at amusement parks.

“There’s something weird with Dippin’ Dots that it’s only at amusement parks.” Jason said before asking Travis, “Where have you ever seen Dippin’ Dots?”

Leading Travis to reveal that his buddy, reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, has his own stash.

Travis Kelce reveals Patrick Mahomes has Dippin Dots in his garage

“I’ve seen them at Pat Mahomes’ garage,” Travis — aka Taylor Swift’s boyfriend — said. “He’s got a freezer of Dippin’ Dots.”

Jason was so shocked he repeated the question back to his little brother before adding on a few of his own.

“What is he, Richie Rich? He’s just got random, like does he have a rollercoaster in his backyard, too?”

“Nah, he’s got a par three,” Travis responded. “Gotta get a rollercoaster, Pat!”

Dippin Dots makes an offer Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce cannot possibly refuse

The Kansas City Chiefs QB was the first to respond to Travis’ ice cream revelation by taking to X (formerly Twitter) and sharing the brother’s exchange with the caption, “Love some good ole @DippinDots

The ice cream of the future was also listening and offered to stock the brothers up with their own stash.

“I can unequivocally say I am interested because I love ice cream,” Jason says.

“The girls are going to have a field day,” Travis responded, referring to Jason’s three young daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.

“This is my mission now, I need a Dippin’ Dots freezer in the O-Line room for all of my guys,” Jason says, referring to the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room.

“Dippin’ Dots, can we please make this happen? [We’ll] see what the Tight End room in K.C. wants, we’ll see what we can get,” Travis added

As for the Dippin’ Dots flavor they’re hoping to receive? Travis says his favorite is Cookies ‘N Cream, while Jason prefers Banana Split.

“I’ll eat any of them,” Jason assures.

Travis and Jason drop new episodes of their hit podcast New Heights on Wednesdays throughout the NFL season.