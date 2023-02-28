‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart’s Relationship With Taylor Lautner Mirrored Bella and Jacob’s

There was no shortage of actors cast in the five Twilight movies. And while Kristen Stewart formed friendships with a few of her fellow castmates, she developed a particularly close bond with Taylor Lautner. Lautner, of course, portrayed Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga. He is Bella Swan’s werewolf best friend and love interest turned son-in-law. While Bella and Jacob’s relationship takes on many forms, their connection is undeniable. And it turns out that, in some ways, Stewart and Lautner’s personal relationship mirrored that of their characters.

Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart advocated for Taylor Lautner to join the ‘Twilight’ cast

Much like Bella and Jacob, Stewart and Lautner hit it off right away. In fact, Stewart has all but credited herself for casting Lautner in Twilight. Since the Spencer star was the first actor to officially join the film, she was able to give her opinions on actors who auditioned for the coveted parts. Right away, Stewart knew that Lautner was the right choice for the role of Jacob, and campaigned for him to get the role.

How the actors’ relationship mirrored that of Jacob and Bella’s

As more time passed, Lautner and Stewart developed a close friendship. The duo hung out on set, and even when the cameras were nowhere to be found. Furthermore, Stewart has been candid about how much she enjoyed working with her fellow co-star. The Happiest Season star shared that she always knew that she was going to have a great day of filming whenever she was shooting scenes with Lautner.

While speaking with Girl, Stewart got candid about her friendship with Lautner. “He’s very honest,” she stated. “I don’t know, he’s just very open. I mean, Edward and Bella [are] just so tense all the time, and Jacob and Bella [are] just so open and free, and they can talk to each other about anything, you know? And I would definitely say that we have a relationship similar to that. And I’m not like that with everyone, either. Like, it’s so rare for me to be able to do that. I don’t know what it says, but it definitely says something about him. He puts people at ease, you know?”

Did Stewart attend Lautner’s wedding to his wife, Tay Dome?

For his part, Lautner has had nothing but the best things to say about Stewart as well. Though the Twilight movies wrapped many years ago now, the pair are still in contact. They still hang out occasionally also, despite their busy schedules. Perhaps that is why some fans were surprised when Stewart wasn’t in attendance at Lautner’s wedding.

On November 11, 2022, Lautner wed his long-time girlfriend, Taylor Dome. The pair had a gorgeous ceremony in the wine country of California. The happy couple was surrounded by their closest friends and family, but Stewart was noticeably missing. However, this makes sense since the Taylors intended to have a very intimate ceremony with about 90 people who knew them both well. That said, we’d imagine that Stewart still sent her well wishes for the happy couple virtually, even if she couldn’t be in attendance.