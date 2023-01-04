There Are Only Two Episodes Left of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs a new episode on Jan. 4, 2023. The RHOSLC‘s trip to San Diego continues in the season 3 episode “Unfashionable Behavior,” which airs at 8 p.m. ET. Find out what to expect from the episode, plus details about the season 3 finale airing on Jan. 11 and everything we know so far about the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion, including who will be in attendance.

‘RHOSLC’ Logo | Bravo Media

When is the next episode of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’?

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues on Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the synopsis, “the mystery of Heather Gay’s black eye still has everyone uneasy. Whitney Rose presses for more answers, but this pushes bad weather into an even worse spot, and Meredith Marks hosts a mental awareness fundraiser in honor of her nephew.”

The new episode will air on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET and can also be streamed on Peacock. Fans can also tune in to the RHOSLC After Show episodes, which are available on BravoTV.com and YouTube.

The next episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be the last of season 3. At publication, the episode title and synopsis are unknown. The season 3 finale of RHOSLC will air on Jan. 11, with a reunion special to follow at a later date.

When does ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ return with a new season?

With the finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airing on Jan. 11, 2023, many fans are curious about the Bravo series getting renewed for another season. At publication, Bravo has yet to announce another season of RHOSLC.

However, there’s still more to see from Heather, Whitney, Jen Shah, Meredith, and Lisa Barlow. The real housewives of Salt Lake City will return for the season 3 reunion special, which was filmed at the end of 2022. There’s no release date for the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion yet, but Wikipedia lists part 1 of the reunion as airing on Jan. 25.

Fans can expect to learn more after the finale episode airs on Jan. 11. According to Bravo, Lisa, Heather, Meredith, Whitney, Angie Katsanevas, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Harrington gathered for the occasion. Jen did not attend the taping for the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion.

Jen from ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ has her sentencing on Jan. 6, 2023

After a multitude of delays, Jen’s trial on conspiracy to commit wire fraud is finally progressing. The RHOSLC star previously pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her part in a long-running telemarketing scheme. The Bravolebrity was busted by the feds on Mar. 30, 2021, which was caught on camera for RHOSLC. Jen is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023.

Tune in to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City tonight at 8 p.m. ET only on Bravo.