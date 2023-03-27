Tyler Cameron Wouldn’t Star on ‘The Bachelor’ Unless the Show Evolves

Season 27 of The Bachelor is currently airing on ABC with Zach Shallcross as its star. Tyler Cameron is one of the most popular contestants to appear on The Bachelorette, and he famously turned down starring on The Bachelor. In a recent appearance on the Trading Secrets podcast, Cameron was asked if he would ever decide to star on The Bachelor and he revealed he has some conditions to make it happen.

Tyler Cameron wants ‘The Bachelor’ to ‘evolve’

Cameron was a contestant on season 15 of The Bachelorette which starred Hannah Brown. He finished as the runner-up, and by the time the season ended, Cameron had skyrocketed in popularity.

On March 13, a new episode of Trading Secrets was released. In the podcast episode, Jason Tartick, who appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette, interviewed Cameron. During the interview, Tartick asked Cameron if he would ever want to be on The Bachelor.

“You look at where the show is, not doing quite as well as it was during the days you were on it, and you’re still single though, still have massive commodity in the dating scene, would you ever become the Bachelor?” Tartick asked.

“I always say I never say never,” Cameron answered.

The TV personality then remarked that he thought it would be an interesting experience to have.

“So that’s why I say ‘never say never,’ but I think The Bachelor needs to evolve a little bit,” Cameron said. “I think it’s still set like it’s season 12 of The Bachelor. It’s still the same thing.”

Tyler Cameron does not watch ‘The Bachelor’

Even though Cameron is one of the most famous faces in Bachelor Nation, he has not been associated with a TV show from the franchise since 2019.

Speaking with Tartick, Cameron admitted he does not even keep up with current seasons of The Bachelor.

“I think there needs to be an evolution of it. They need to change it a little bit. They need to get more fun,” Cameron said. “I don’t even watch it right now. The only way I watch it is through Jared Freid’s screen. I think that’s the only way I keep up with it.”

“I watched the first episode last night with Zach because I was on the plane and it was, it was beyond boring,” Tartick admitted.

What it would cost for Tyler Cameron to star on ‘The Bachelor’

While contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette do not get paid, the stars of the show typically do. As of 2023, most stars of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are paid $100,000 to lead the show.

On Trading Secrets, Tartick asked Cameron what his price would be to star on The Bachelor.

“It’s gonna cost you a lot of money,” Cameron said.

“How much we talking?” Tartick pressed.

“I don’t know,” Cameron said.

“500 [thousand]?” Tartick asked.

“No,” Cameron said.

“Million?” Tartick asked.

“Gettin’ there,” Cameron said.

Based on Cameron’s appearance on Trading Secrets, it seems like Bachelor Nation is in Cameron’s rearview mirror. However, as Cameron says, “never say never.”