‘The Bachelor’ Finale Speculation: Patrick Warburton Doesn’t Show Up

The Bachelor fans who watched Zach Shallcross pursue Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette know that Zach is related to Patrick Warburton. The Bachelor’s famous uncle has yet to appear in his season, though he seemed like the perfect special guest. Based on teasers for the finale, it doesn’t look like Zach’s final two women will get to meet him.

Patrick Warburton | Young Hollywood/Getty Images

Rachel Recchia met Zach Shallcross’ famous uncle, Patrick Warburton

Zach Shallcross was one of Rachel Recchia’s contestants awarded a hometown date during The Bachelorette. Rachel traveled to Anaheim, CA, to meet Zach’s family, including his famous uncle Patrick Warburton. The actor is known for his distinctive voice, which he lent to characters such as Kronk from The Emperoror’s New Groove and Joe Swanson in Family Guy.

When Zach became the Bachelor, it seemed only natural that Warburton would appear in his season. “So my Uncle Pat, funny enough, he was more nervous than I was,” Zach said on the Jennifer Hudson Show while discussing becoming the Bachelor. “He was actually kind of nervous about it because he’s always been just Puddy or Kronk in whatever his shows are, and now he’s like, ‘I’ve gotta be Patrick Warburton.'”

Patrick Warburton doesn’t appear in the sneak peek for ‘The Bachelor’ finale

In The Bachelor Season 27 finale, Zach’s final two women, Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki, will meet his family in Krabi, Thailand. A sneak peek for episode 10 shows Zach’s parents and sisters, talking with the Bachelor, but Patrick Warburton is nowhere to be found.

It’s possible that if Warburton does appear in the finale, ABC might want to keep it a surprise. However, it seems more likely that the network would promote his appearance on the show. It’s strange that Zach’s famous uncle hasn’t had any screen time on The Bachelor.

One reason could be the finale’s filming location. Although Krabi, Thailand, is a beautiful spot, it’s also pretty far to travel for a guest appearance on The Bachelor. Warburton is a busy man, and traveling to Thailand might not have worked for his schedule.

So far, fans have not seen Patrick Warburton on Zach’s season of The Bachelor. However, it turns out that an entire group date, hosted by Warburton, was cut from episode 2. According to Reality Steve, the group date involved the women putting on a puppet show for Zach. However, none of this group date activity made it into the episode.

During his Daily Roundup podcast, Reality Steve stated, “The whole thing is bizarre. This is a group date filmed in front of an audience that Patrick Warburton was part of, and they’re just choosing not to show it at all.” Only the cocktail party portion of the date was shown, and the reason still isn’t clear.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

