Prince William and Kate Middleton released a photo of Prince Louis to mark his turning six on April 23, 2024.

A birthday portrait of Prince Louis is here. With it, according to an expert, comes improvements to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship with the public after the edited U.K. Mother’s Day photo controversy. Ahead, how the sweet snapshot is “strengthen[ing] public trust and affection” in the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince Louis turns 6 with birthday portrait taken by Kate Middleton at Windsor

Following the PhotoShop fail drama and speculation as to whether birthday portraits would continue, William and Kate released a new photo of Louis. The couple’s youngest son turned 6 on April 23, 2024, and they released a photo to celebrate.

The photo, which Kate took in Windsor, England, presumably near their Adelaide Cottage home, is unedited (via Express). In it, Louis can be seen sitting on a blanket in the grass, smiling at the camera, wearing blue shorts and a button-down shirt.

“Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today,” Kensington Palace captioned the photo on Instagram.

William and Kate are believed to have wanted to release the photo as a thank you to those who’ve wished Louis a happy birthday despite a plea for privacy as Kate continues to recover after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

It comes after the Wales family spent time at their country home following Kate’s video announcement.

Not marking Louis’ birthday with a new photo would’ve signaled a ‘perceived withdrawal’ by Kate and William

Renae Smith, founder and director of Atticism, an Australia-based PR agency, told Express how the birthday photo of Louis could impact William and Kate’s relationship with the public.

“My number one concern with avoiding the release would have been that it might be interpreted as a reservation, or an overreaction, potentially leading to speculation or a perceived withdrawal from public engagement,” Smith said.

“William and Kate are seen as the sweet couple, who the public loves, with the wonderful children. And they openly receive the love of the public.”

The PR expert also praised the couple’s decision to release the image “with an added layer of transparency.” In doing so, William and Kate will likely end up boosting their long-term relationship with the public.

“It’s important to keep in mind the long-term relationship with the public,” she said. “Regular, transparent, and genuine communications can strengthen public trust and affection.”

Communicating with the public through birthday photos suggests ‘business as usual’ from William and Kate

Smith went on to say a “consistent” dialogue with the public can be crucial, covering everything from “concerns” to “milestones.”

“A consistent approach that doesn’t shy away from addressing concerns directly while continuing to share personal milestones could reinforce their relatability and the public’s connection to them,” she said.

But William and Kate can’t simply unveil the photo of Louis and continue on. They — or perhaps more accurately, their communications team — have to pay close attention to how it goes over publicly.

“After the release of the photo, it [is] crucial to monitor public reaction closely. And be ready to respond to any significant feedback or concerns.”

“From a public relations perspective, maintaining the tradition of releasing a birthday photo could be seen as an assertion of normality (‘business as usual’) and continuity. Which is important and typical for public figures like the royals.”

More milestone photos from the Wales family are likely coming soon

Louis’ birthday is the beginning of a steady stream of milestone moments. And presumably, photos to mark them. William and Kate’s wedding anniversary is on April 29, 2024. That means, similar to years past, a new or never-before-seen photo is likely on the way.

They’ll have another birthday to celebrate on May 2, 2024, when Princess Charlotte turns 9. The process is expected to continue in June, with William’s birthday and Prince George’s in July.