Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly made no 'firm decision' on one aspect of their kids' birthday portraits.

It seems Prince William and Kate Middleton have made up their minds about releasing birthday photos of their children. Sure, the edited Mother’s Day photo controversy may have had them reconsidering the tradition, but the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly going ahead with it as usual. The photographer, however, that’s something they don’t have figured out.

William and Kate are reportedly planning to continue marking their kids’ birthdays with photos

According to The Sunday Times, William and Kate plan to go ahead with releasing birthday portraits for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, despite the edited photo debacle that’s plunged Kensington Palace — and William and Kate by extension — into a reputational crisis.

So why are William and Kate moving ahead with the tradition of publicly marking their kids’ birthdays with a new photo? A source told the outlet it is because they’re aware of the public’s interest in George, Charlotte, and Louis.

“They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays,” the source said.

No ‘firm decision’ has been made on whether the birthday portraits will be taken by Kate or a professional

As for who will be behind the camera for Wales kids’ birthday portraits, that’s something William and Kate apparently haven’t made their minds up about yet. The royal duo are reportedly “undecided” on which way to go as no “firm decision” has been made about the photographer.

Will Kate take the photos as she’s been known to do many times before? Or will they hire a professional photographer like they did for George’s 10th birthday portrait and the 2023 Wales family holiday card?

These are questions they’re likely asking themselves — and their staff — after the controversy surrounding the edited photo.

Meanwhile, a friend and close adviser of William and Kate’s remarked “Photogate” has “devastated” Kate.

“If you want to call out the mistake, it was Kate not telling her team that she’d done it,” they said. “But she came out and said sorry. The photo was a misstep. Even with something as innocent as that, you should disclose altering it.”

Prince Louis’ birthday portrait is next, followed closely by Princess Charlotte’s

The Wales household has a birthday to celebrate soon. If William and Kate uphold their tradition of releasing snaps, a new photo of Louis is next.

Louis, the youngest of the Wales kids, turns 6 on April 23, 2024. As such, Kensington Palace would, as in years past, share a new shot of Louis ahead of his birthday.

Closely following Louis’ birthday are two more special dates warranting a photo from William and Kate. April 29 is the couple’s 13-year wedding anniversary. In the past, they’ve marked the occasion with everything from a photoshoot to a glossy video.

Then there’s another Wales birthday. William and Kate’s daughter, Charlotte turns 9 on May 2, 2024. So, if William and Kate do go ahead with birthday portraits, there will be two very soon. (And another in July for George.)