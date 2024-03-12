The Kate Middleton photo fiasco 'speaks to where we are as a society,' a royal expert said.

Kate Middleton’s Photoshop fail of a family photo has a royal expert feeling sorry for the Princess of Wales. In part due to the constant “pressure” on Kate. But also because of how Kensington Palace has handled the situation. Ahead, how the photo’s a reflection of society today. Plus, who needs to “step up.”

Kate’s under ‘pressure’ to ‘look great all the time’

Afua Hagan, a royal expert and broadcaster, told Newsweek she feels for Kate, 42, amid the photo controversy.

“I actually feel sorry for Kate now,” Hagan said. “It may be she’s under so much pressure that her and the kids have to look perfect and have to look great and have to look presentable that she feels the need to Photoshop pictures in that way.”

On March 10, 2024, Kensington Palace, Kate and William’s office within the royal family, released a family photo of Kate and her children to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K.

It came on the heels of a paparazzi photo of Kate as well as months of speculation and conspiracy theories regarding her abdominal surgery in early January 2024. Most notably, it marked the first official photo of Kate since Christmas Day 2023.

“[It] is a shame and speaks to where we are as a society, that everybody has to look great all the time,” she continued. “Nobody should feel that level of pressure.”

Indeed, as one of the four most senior working royals alongside King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and William, Kate’s every move is watched closely, from what she wears to her facial expressions at public appearances.

Kensington Palace must stop leaving Kate to ‘sweep up the mess’ from the photo debacle

British tabloid covers | Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

“I also feel Kensington Palace need[s] to step up and take charge of this,” Hagan said. “Come on, guys, what are you doing?”

“I feel like they’re just sitting back [and] going, ‘We’ll just let Kate sweep up the mess from this.’ Are they bonkers?” she continued.

“I’ve spoken to people this morning who say, ‘At this point, we will only accept the Princess of Wales standing outside Kensington Palace.’”

“She shouldn’t be under that much pressure to do that because the comms are so rubbish,” Hagan concluded.

The palace reportedly refuses to release the unedited, original photo. Speaking to PA, the palace confirmed they “would not be reissuing the original unedited photograph of Kate and her children,” (via Express).

Kate apologized for ‘editing’ the family photo a day after its release

After peculiarities were noted in the snapshot online and various photo agencies such as Getty Images and Reuters issued “kill” notices, Kensington Palace released a short statement from Kate.

In it, she apologized for “editing” the photo of her smiling alongside Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she said. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” she added, signing off with “C” for Catherine.