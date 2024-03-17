Find out who the Prince of Wales is leaning on for support while his father and his wife are out of commission at this time.

When King Charles III decided to roll out his new “slimmed-down monarchy,” he probably didn’t envision two top working royals not being able to attend any public events for an extended period of time. But that’s exactly what happened when it was announced that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) needed a lengthy recovery time following abdominal surgery and the king himself was diagnosed with cancer.

This left Prince William and a few other family members stretched pretty thin as some of them have been doing multiple engagements a day. The Prince of Wales also needs to block out all the noise and wild conspiracy theories circulating about his wife’s absence from royal duties while carrying on his own.

Now, one commentator has said that William is leaning on an unlikely ally for support during this time.

The royal Prince William has been leaning on

Although the future king didn’t always have the greatest relationship with his stepmother, Queen Camilla appears to be the royal William is leaning on now as she too has had to ramp up her engagements on behalf of the Crown.

Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) and Prince William speak as they attend the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey | Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal expert Jennie Bond explained to OK Magazine: “Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the Crown while the king and the princess recover. Their teams will be working more closely to coordinate diaries and cover the engagements that [have] been planned, and Camilla and William are bound to have been in much closer regular contact.

“Apart from the business side of things, I’m sure they will have been an emotional help to one another as well. Both will have been so worried about these unexpected health issues and I imagine they will have shared their concerns.”

Bond added: “As an adolescent, William took his time to accept Camilla as ‘the other woman’ in his father’s life. His feelings towards her were complicated, having witnessed his mother’s unhappiness in marriage. But maturity brought with it the realization that Camilla makes his father extremely happy … and the prince knows now that she is the love of his life.”

Expert says Prince William and Queen Camilla have a ‘mutual respect’ for each other now

Queen Camilla and Prince William arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey | HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Body language expert Darren Stanton, known as “The Human Lie Detector,” agreed that Queen Camilla and the prince have a good relationship now and that was evident during the recent Commonwealth Day Service they attended together.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slingo Stanton said: “While analyzing the event, the atmosphere seemed really easy. Over the years, William and Camilla have definitely developed a mutual respect and a close bond. It’s clear from the way they look and interact between each other that there is a deep respect between them. William and Camilla clearly have a great relationship that has developed over many decades for them.”

