‘Vanderpump Rules’: Brittany Cartwright Reveals Katie Maloney Won’t Speak to Her – but Hugged Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder’s wedding in Italy fallout continues, as Brittany Cartwright revealed that Katie Maloney from Vanderpump Rules still won’t speak to her over her absence.

Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark iced out Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor when they were a no-show at their wedding in Italy. Cartwright and Taylor explained that their son’s passport didn’t arrive in time and they couldn’t make the arrangement work. But Schroeder was so angry, she cut them out of her life.

But the anger didn’t stop with Schroeder. Maloney also stopped speaking to Cartwright and continues to ghost her, despite a possible reconciliation between Schroeder and Cartwright.

Katie Maloney hasn’t spoken to Brittany Cartwright from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Even though Schroeder’s wedding was months ago, Cartwright says, “She still hasn’t talked to me,” about Maloney on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show.

Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright |Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Me and Katie have never had a fight so it’s kind of hard for me,” Cartwright continued. Taylor, who also appeared on WWHL, added that the fight “makes no sense” and that it was “high school.”

During an earlier WWHL appearance, Maloney said she received a text from Cartwright the day everyone left for the wedding and hasn’t spoken to her since.

Jax and Brittany tried to pay for their food at the wedding

Cartwright said she regrets not being at Schroeder’s wedding. But added that she and Taylor tried to rectify the situation. “I take a lot of responsibility and I regret not being there so much,” she said. Taylor added that the wedding was held during the coronavirus (Covid-19) and traveling with a new baby made it difficult. Plus, “Spending $20,000, I’m going to your second wedding,” he added. “We went to the first wedding.”

Cartwright said she understood why Clark and Schroeder were upset. But Taylor shared that they even tried to send Cartwright’s mom in his place so he could stay home with their son. “Then her mom’s best friend’s husband died,” he said. “So it wasn’t in the cards for us to go.”

“Ending a friendship over not going to a wedding,” Taylor said. “We sent them money, we sent them $500 because we felt s bad for the food.” Cartwright said Schroeder tried to return the cash.

Stassi and Brittany Cartwright hugged at Ocean’s birthday party

Maloney may be holding a grudge, but Schroeder and Cartwright seem to be trying to repair their friendship. The Vanderpump Rules cast attended Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean’s birthday party, which is when Cartwright saw Schroeder for the first time since the fallout.

“I love Miss Stassi dearly,” Cartwright said when a WWHL viewer asked about the encounter. “But she actually reached out to me whenever my dog recently passed away. And that was the first break for us. It kind of opened the doors.”

“And we actually gave each other a hug at Ocean’s birthday party,” she added. “We talked for a minute and I told her how happy I was for her. That she’s having a boy now! I just want the best for them, so it was a really good moment for us. “

Taylor added that he misses the couple terribly and that Clark is one of his closest friends. “Of course, I love Stassi to death,” he said. “She’s like my sister.”