‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fan Mistakes Ariana Madix for Lala Kent

Ariana Madix and Lala Kent are two longtime cast members of Vanderpump Rules. Although they usually look different, a recent Instagram photo of Madix had some fans wondering if they were seeing Kent instead.

Fans think Ariana Madix looks like Lala Kent in a recent photo

On Feb. 2, Madix posted a photo of herself posing in front of the camera while holding a rose. She was wearing a thick fleece jacket over a black tank top and blue jeans. Dark sunglasses partially obscured her face.

Many fans loved the photo, and there were lots of comments complimenting Madix on her appearance.

However, one person wrote, “I thought that was Lala.”

It is likely that Madix’s long blonde hair in the photo reminded some people of Kent’s signature look. The sunglasses might also make her face less recognizable.

Ariana Madix and Lala Kent have had a rocky friendship

When Kent joined Vanderpump Rules during its fourth season, she initially clashed with some cast members (such as Katie Maloney). Yet, Madix and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, were among the few who welcomed Kent. In the years that followed, Madix and Kent had a steady friendship despite having feuds with others around them.

In season 7, Sandoval revealed that Madix and Kent once hooked up in the backseat of his car while he was driving. According to the trio’s retelling of that night (via BravoTV), Madix thought the hookup could turn into a threesome, but Sandoval was quite annoyed by it.

Lala Kent and Ariana Madix | Bravo / Contributor

Madix and Kent’s close friendship deteriorated ahead of season 9’s premiere in the fall of 2021. They exchanged harsh words and Madix even accused Kent of not caring about their show.

Just as quickly as the pair’s rift appeared, it didn’t take long before they made up again. As reported by Monsters and Critics, Madix told Access Hollywood about her friendship with Kent in June 2022.

“I think that’s one thing with me and Lala over the years is that we love hard and we fight hard with each other,” Madix said. She also added, “When we are together we have a really fun time, and we can have really wonderful times together. And I always want her and her daughter Ocean to be happy and healthy, and I want good things for them.”

Lala Kent is not a fan of Tom Sandoval at the moment

VPR's Tom Sandoval Calls Lala Kent a "Bully" as Feud Heats Up https://t.co/EzI2aPKXC7 — E! News (@enews) February 22, 2023

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kent shared her honest thoughts about various cast members. When Sandoval’s name came up, Kent did not have positive things to say.

“Everything annoys me about him,” she commented. “And the fact that he said that I should’ve known better than to get knocked up? I did not get knocked up. At the reunion, I’m coming for you, dog.”

Kent was referencing the premiere episode of season 10 in which Sandoval said she should not have gotten “knocked up” by her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. Kent and Emmett have a daughter together.

Kent also made another dig at Sandoval when talking about Madix.

“I love Ariana. We just have to get her out next,” Kent said, referring to the breakups some cast members have gone through in the last couple of years.

Sandoval has since slammed Kent for these comments. He told E! News, “Lala’s a bully, so she needs something to focus all her anger on and I guess I’m that person.”

He also claimed Kent would “randomly go after somebody” because she’s “bored and probably needs a hobby.”

