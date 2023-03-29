‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Have 1 Request When It Comes to the Season 10 Reunion — Release It Now!

The season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules is shaping up to be a wild one! Between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s breakup — aka Scandoval — and Raquel Leviss’ affair and restraining order, the reunion is so juicy that fans are begging for Peacock to release it now, even though there’s still half a season to go.

With tensions high and relationships on the rocks, this is one reunion Vanderpump Rules fans won’t want to miss!

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz | Araya Doheny/Getty Images

‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans have one request when it comes to the upcoming reunion

Vanderpump Rules is currently in the middle of its tenth season on the air, yet fans have already been treated to plenty of drama. Taking center stage this season is Tom’s affair and consequent breakup with Ariana that threatens to divide the entire cast.

The popular reality show is currently sitting at its 8th installment this season, which means that there are still six or seven episodes until the highly anticipated reunion airs. With the stakes at an all-time high, fans took to the comments section on Bravo and Cocktails and demanded that Peacock release the reunion straight away.

“You know how to increase Peacock sales?! Say you’ll release the rest of VPR season and reunion,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “I already have peacock but would pay triple if they released all the episodes now and would take PTO and turn my phone off!!!”

Other Vanderpump Rules fans agreed that Peacock should not wait eight more weeks to air the reunion. But if Andy Cohen’s recent comments are anything to go by, the reunion might be worth the wait.

Andy Cohen teases a dramatic reunion for season 10

There are plenty of dramatic storylines to follow as we get closer to the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules. But easily the biggest source of drama is the breakup between Ariana and Tom.

Ariana ended her long-term relationship with Tom shortly after she learned that he had been cheating on her with Raquel Leviss for several months. The cast of Vanderpump Rules is more divided than ever over the scandal, and it sounds like the situation didn’t get better for the reunion.

According to Yahoo, Cohen posted a story on Instagram following a five-hour filming session for the reunion. The long-time host didn’t reveal any details about what went down, but he did tease that the reunion was “really emotional.”

“Well, that was really confrontational [and] it was really emotional,” Cohen shared. “Nothing was left unsaid.”

When it comes to Bravo reunions, “confrontational” and “emotional” are practically synonymous. But this time, Cohen’s exhausted expression indicates he’s not exaggerating.

Sources confirm that ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 ends with a bang

Scheana Shay’s involvement in Tom and Ariana’s breakup threatened to derail the upcoming reunion. Scheana, one of Ariana’s besties, reportedly got into a physical altercation with Raquel after she found out about the affair.

Following the incident, Raquel requested a restraining order against Scheana. This caused a major headache for producers, as it’s hard to imagine how the reunion could go ahead if two key players are legally required to stay 100 yards away from each other.

While it’s clear that Raquel and Scheana attended the reunion (and presumably complied with the restraining order), Justin Sylvester, a host for E! News, told Today that two unidentified cast members had to be restrained during the reunion.

“There were two cast members at the reunion who had to be physically separated, restrained,” Sylvester revealed. “And it’s not anyone you would think.”

Fans can watch the drama unfold when new episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Wednesday nights on Bravo.