‘Vanderpump Rules’ Final Episodes Gave Katie Maloney ‘so Much Anxiety’

As the Vanderpump Rules cast geared up for what will likely be an explosive reunion, they also prepped by viewing the final few episodes of the season. Katie Maloney revealed that viewing those final episodes, at least one was filmed since the cheating scandal erupted, gave her anxiety and that she couldn’t sleep.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finished filming, but when news broke that Tom Sandoval cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, producers picked up the cameras to capture the fallout. Sandoval and Leviss’s affair wasn’t a one-time instance and endured over the span of several months. Maloney expressed exhaustion and needed a day to decompress before heading to the reunion.

Katie Maloney couldn’t sleep after watching ‘Vanderpump Rules’ episodes

Maloney posted a video on her Instagram story and added a filter to punctuate how fried she felt about viewing those final episodes.

“Something happens when you watch four hours of Vanderpump Rules back to back,” she shared. “Like I couldn’t sleep. I have so much anxiety. Maybe it’s because our reunion is tomorrow, I don’t know. But either way, watched it all. And now today I can just like chill and be zen. And just take care of myself. That’s what I plan on doing. But this is how I feel right now on the inside, so there you go.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ mid-season trailer teases anxiety-provoking drama

The final episodes could give just about anyone anxiety. The mid-season trailer flirted with the fallout with Madix telling Sandoval her wish is that he “die.” But also Maloney has plenty of drama. She and Madix seemingly score a location for their sandwich shop and it appears that There’s Something About Her sandwich shop could open before Schwartz & Sandy’s.

She also had to witness her ex-husband Tom Schwartz kissing Leviss. “We’re not divorced yet,” she tells Leviss. “This is my husband!” Adding, “I want to light them both on f***ing fire.”

But Maloney watched some tough conversations between Madix and Sandoval. He tells her, “I cannot handle only having sex four times a year.” But Madix said he feels like a “stranger.” Tears mount later in the trailer and it ends with Sandoval asking Madix if she needs anything while he’s in their kitchen. Clearly, after the cheating news broke, Madix says, “For you to die.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion scramble seems to be settled

If the drama to come wasn’t enough, the drama came for the reunion and questions about who may or may not attend. Leviss claimed that Scheana Shay physically attacked her after their Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance. She filed a restraining order against Shay along with photographic evidence.

For days reports leaked out that Shay couldn’t attend, or that Leviss could only attend via Zoom but the cast members could not speak to one another. Also, Leviss was rumored to be missing, refusing to film, and possibly would not attend the reunion in any capacity.

But now, Leviss shared on her Instagram story that she will appear at the reunion in person. In a recent Scheanangans podcast, Shay said she too plans to attend the reunion in person.

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 pm on Bravo.