‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Finale Will Feature the Scandoval Storyline

Fans of Vanderpump Rules know that all anyone is talking about these days is Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ sneaky seven-month-long affair. Ariana Madix, Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, recently discovered the cheating after seeing a FaceTime recording of Raquel on his phone. While Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is currently airing on Bravo, it looks like fans won’t have to wait until next season to see the fallout from the scandal.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 stars Katie and Lala | Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Katie Maloney joined Lala Kent to discuss Scandoval on her podcast

In the newest episode of Lala’s podcast, Give Them Lala, Katie joins her to talk about the recent events. Much of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has focused on Raquel’s choices now that she’s single. The season’s preview showed Raquel and Katie at odds over Raquel attempting to make out with Tom Schwartz. Rumors swirled in late 2022 that Schwartz and Raquel made out at Scheana’s wedding, but it turns out Raquel was sneaking around with Sandoval the entire time.

In the upcoming March 15 episode, Katie, Lala, Raquel, and Kristina Kelly take a girls’ trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. Katie kindly invited Raquel along as it was really a trip to focus on Katie now that she’s divorced.

“It’s hard because knowing what I know now, and even before all of this, I look back on these episodes and I’m like, ‘God, I was so nice to that girl!’” Katie said.

She added that she was “apprehensive” about befriending Raquel because of the situation with Schwartz. However, Katie wanted to give Raquel a chance because they were both “single” at the time. Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately, considering how Raquel treats her friends), the two never truly got along.

Lala confirms fans will see Scandoval play out in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

The news of Raquel and Tom’s affair broke in early March, long after filming ended for Vandeprump Rules Season 10. Many wondered whether or not Bravo might make them wait until next season to see the drama unfold. However, due to the shockwaves it sent through fans and cast alike, producers picked up their cameras once again.

“The last episode is obviously going to be about what’s going on now. Like Bravo said, we picked cameras up again, which has never happened, ever,” Lala said on her podcast.

Raquel’s restraining order against Scheana might make things difficult during the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 reunion

After discovering that Raquel was having an affair with Tom, Scheana, Ariana’s best friend, allegedly got physical with Raquel. The details remain unclear on what exactly went down, but Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana and posted photos of what she claims are injuries sustained in the altercation. Other parties came forward saying Raquel was fabricating the entire story, but Raquel’s sister implied that Scheana punched Raquel in the face after their taping of Watch What Happens Live.

Due to the restraining order, rumors from the Twitterverse are swirling about whether or not Raquel will appear. One Twitter account claims Raquel will be forced to attend by Zoom. However, this is unconfirmed by anyone at Bravo.

Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Wednesday nights on Bravo.