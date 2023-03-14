‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss’ Restraining Order Puts the Reunion in Jeopardy, According to Andy Cohen

Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules filed a restraining order against her co-star Scheana Shay in March 2023. The court order prevents the two from being within 100 yards of each other and they’re forbidden from speaking to each other at all. The legal arrangement has left Andy Cohen and Vanderpump Rules producers wondering how they can film the upcoming reunion for season 10.

Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order

On March 7, Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay. In the court documents, Leviss accused the Scheananigans podcast host of physically assaulting her. As a result of the setup, they cannot legally be close to each other or have any communication. This is proving to potentially be a hurdle in the filming of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

Shay’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, explained the situation to Us Weekly. “It’s really up to Bravo executives, but I mean, [Shay and Leviss] cannot be physically within 100 yards of each other as of the current order. So one of them may have to skip the reunion, or maybe Raquel will have to Zoom in, but they can’t be within close proximity of one another, and they can’t be directly communicating with one another. So it’s gonna be tough to make this reunion show happen with both of them,” the lawyer stated.

While Zoom might be a solution, it wouldn’t come without its problems, as Shay and Raquel would not be able to address one another. “There can be no direct communication or even communication through any intermediaries,” Rahmani said.

The restraining order is preventing filming of the reunion

News broke during the airing of season 10 that Leviss has been romantically involved with co-star Tom Sandoval, who is in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Madix reportedly gave Lala Kent permission to put Sandoval in his place during the reunion.

“I usually don’t get involved but now I am activated. I am activated as f***,” Kent wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly. “Now that I have consent from Ariana… blowtorch, gasoline, grenade launcher, it’s all ready.”

As for how the reunion would logistically work, Bravo boss Andy Cohen told Page Six that things are still up in the air.

“I haven’t gotten into it,” Cohen said. “The reunion is in like two and a half weeks, and I think there will be a lot happening in those two and a half weeks. I mean, there’s so much happening every single day.”

Andy Cohen isn’t sure what will happen

Cohen floated the possibility of doing a “one-off” special with either Leviss or Shay separately if they can’t attend the reunion. But he hasn’t committed to anything, as events are still unfolding.

“I don’t want to lean into hypothetical situations because I don’t want to be quoted talking about a hypothetical,” he said. “All I can say is we’re going to deliver a reunion and that’s what I can tell you … it’s going to be great.”