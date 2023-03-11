What Was Raquel Leviss Doing Before ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

It wasn’t that long ago that Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss was engaged to James Kennedy. After a sometimes-difficult relationship, it looked like the couple was headed toward their happily ever after. James and Raquel (aka Rachel) had their struggles. He battled alcoholism and an often violent temper. She and Lala Kent had an ongoing feud which many believed was bullying on Lala’s part.

James finally popped the question in May 2021 after five years together. Their happiness was short-lived, as they broke up that December. Now the Sur server is embroiled in arguably the biggest scandal in the show’s history.

The recent ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheating scandal involving Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval had been in a relationship with Ariana Madix for nine years. The apparently stable couple was living together and looked like they were in it for the long haul.

Then Ariana found a long texting history and some very scandalous photos and videos on her boyfriend’s phone from Raquel. Needless to say, Ariana and Tom are now over.

It turned out that Tom and Raquel had been having an affair for months.

The entire cast of Vanderpump Rules, present and past, are standing behind Ariana and fully supporting their friend. Other Bravolebrities, fans, and even some celebrities have come out on Ariana’s side. Jerry O’Connell even proudly wore a “Team Ariana” t-shirt on Watch What Happens Live.

What did Raquel Leviss do before ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Raquel is a true California girl, born there in 1994. She graduated from Sonoma State University in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, which is a branch of science that studies physical activity and human movement.

Raquel was also a pageant girl growing up, winning Miss Sonoma County before competing in the Miss California and Miss Malibu USA events. She was recently seen crying during an episode of Vanderpump Rules because she had just competed in her last event, having aged out.

James brought his new girlfriend onto the Bravo series in 2016, after having met her on New Year’s Eve. Interestingly, the DJ’s mom, Jacqueline Georgiou, indicated on a recent episode that the meeting may not have been as innocent as it appeared.

“But you met organically — which is another thing that I absolutely love. A family member didn’t drag you to Pump to go meet a DJ. That to me is not organic,” James’ mom said to his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber. It certainly sounded like a dig to Raquel, and this conversation took place way before the cheating scandal.

The backlash against Raquel Leviss on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Raquel and Tom are definitely the bad guys in this scenario, and if James’ ex thought Lala was tough on her before, she better watch out now.

Lala has much to say about the scandal, including a message to Raquel, “I suggest you get some energy for me. You’re gonna need it.”

Kristen Doute, ex-girlfriend of Tom and ex-castmate said on her Instagram, “Karma is indeed coming. So Raquel should just move home.”

James Kennedy also chimed in, “If you’re in Orange County today and you’re planning on seeing [Tom’s band] Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras tonight don’t forget to bring the tomatoes and the cabbage, OK?” he said via his Instagram Story on Friday. “You want to get a good aim and you want to squeeze the tomato a little bit so it’s just a little juicy before you throw it.”

The one person who has so far remained quiet is Ariana.