Scheana Shay Breaks Silence on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion – ‘I’m Fully Intending on Being There in Person’

Much like Clark Griswold’s Jelly of the Month Club, Scandoval is the Vanderpump Rules gift that keeps on giving the whole year. (And by “whole year,” we mean the last few weeks.) In early March, news broke of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ secret seven-month-long affair. The news devastated Ariana Madix, and Raquel claims that Scheana Shay actually got physical with her after learning about her friend’s heartbreak. When Raquel filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana, it threw a giant wrench into the logistics of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. However, Scheana recently addressed her appearance at the reunion.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo

Scheana’s attorney claims Raquel’s entire story is a ‘fabrication’

Raquel claimed that Scheana caused injuries to the back of her head and said she was also responsible for the dark spot underneath her eye. Not long after fans learned of Raquel’s temporary restraining order, Scheana’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, issued a statement defending his client.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Raquel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing,” Rahmani said, speaking to Us Weekly.

Scheana plans on attending the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion

The state of the reunion has been a bit unclear due to the requirements of Raquel’s restraining order against Scheana. However, Scheana says she plans on attending in person when the Vanderpump Rules reunion films on March 23.

Speaking to E! News, Scheana said, “As far as I know, I’m fully intending on being there in person. I have no say over how this logistically works out—if it’s Zoom, we also have another COVID test we have to [take] before the reunion. So that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear.”

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute said that the details in the TRO prohibit Scheana from even having contact with Raquel via Zoom, but E! states that’s likely how Raquel will attend the reunion.

Producers didn’t edit any of the scenes in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

While fans might think producers edited certain scenes in Vanderpump Rules Season 10 due to the recent fallout from Raquel and Tom’s affair, Scheana reiterated what other cast members said.

“Every episode for the rest of the season, people should be watching with a very different lens. And, again, nothing’s getting re-edited,” Scheana said.

Andy Cohen even pointed out a scene in episode 6 that he felt people might believe to be edited. However, it turns out Raquel’s scandalous behavior was right under everyone’s noses the entire time.

Let’s hope the reunion gives everyone a chance to air their grievances! Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Wednesday nights on Bravo.