‘Vanderpump Rules’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Hilarious TikTok Addressing Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal

Vanderpump Rules experienced a boost in ratings since Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss went public. And the betrayal of Ariana Madix seems to have everyone talking, even Wolf Pack actor Sarah Michelle Gellar. She shared a hilarious TikTok that used a clip from 1999’s Cruel Intentions to make light of the Bravo-centered scandal.

(L) Tom Sandoval | Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images (R) Sarah Michelle Gellar | Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD

Tom Sandoval’s dating background in brief

When Vanderpump Rules premiered, Sandoval had been in a years-long relationship with Kristen Doute. He connected with Madix in the second season, and things with Doute ended badly.

For instance, Doute arranged the “Miami Girl” confrontation and dented Sandoval’s faithful armor. The scenario suggested he cheated on Madix early by producing the person he allegedly did it with, though he denied the accusations. Still, it raised questions.

Fast forward over nine years to when the tenth season of VPR premiered, and Sandoval and Madix appeared to be going strong, despite the accusations that he’d wandered. Rumors suggested they were in an open relationship, but she publicly shot those down.

Sandoval and Madix split after nearly a decade, and sources dished that he had been carrying on a secret affair with Leviss for six months or more. Sandoval and Leviss publicly apologized to Madix, confirming a secret dalliance or something more permanent. However, the nature of their relationship is yet to be publicly determined.

Some observers thought Doute might be pleased to see Sandoval’s life with Madix crash and burn. But she made clear that after a decade since her split with him, and years of friendship with her, she is firmly Team Ariana. She has also filmed scenes for the tenth season in light of this scandal, according to Bravo.

Sarah Michelle Gellar enters the ‘Scandoval’ chat with a hilarious ‘Cruel Intentions’ TikTok

Sarah Michelle Gellar in ‘Cruel Intentions’ | Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

Gellar took to Instagram to share a funny TikTok created by user realdramatica to address the “Scandoval” scandal. Using a clip from Cruel Intentions, which contains language we can’t share here, the video shows Selma Blair’s character approaching Gellar’s character with evidence of shameful antics.

Not trying to spoil the plot, but this point lets the film’s cunning villain know she’s been exposed. A message on the clip reads, “Kristen Doute handing Tom Sandoval 10 years of receipts at the [Vanderpump Rules] Reunion.”

A few VPR stars commented, including Doute, who wrote, “!!!! this!”

Katie Maloney, Madix’s sandwich shop partner who called Leviss a “fan girl” for her flirtations with Tom Schwartz, also shared, “I’m dead [skull emoji].”

Gellar used the opportunity to remind her fans to check out her show on Paramount Plus. “Don’t add missing episode 7 of [Wolf Pack] to this list,” she wrote in the caption.

Ariana Madix offers a subtle warning to that which doesn’t kill her

Doute isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules insider spilling the beans on the messy situation. Sources have claimed the affair between Sandoval and Leviss was going on in plain sight to Madix. Their secret romps allegedly included a hookup in her home — and while she was there.

Furthermore, fans noticed that the maybe couple wore similar lightning bolt necklaces, and Leviss was front and center with Madix in a clip from one of Sandoval’s music performances.

Madix, for her part, wore a fun Melissa Gorga dress to re-emerge from the chaos to attend a wedding. Then, she broke her silence on Instagram with a message of gratitude to the people who have had her back. “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels,” she wrote. “I am so f***ing lucky to have the best support system in the world, and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me.”

She also had something to say to those who left her “devastated and broken,” which we’ll presume means her former boyfriend and friend: “What doesn’t kill me better run.”