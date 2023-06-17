Thanks to Scandoval, the entire cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ has been offered a contract for season 11 — but who is willing to film with Sandoval and Rachel?

Fasten your seatbelts, Vanderpump Rules fans! Following a tenth season that was more explosive than the Fourth of July, the countdown is on for what comes next.

In what could be another wild ride, an insider claims the entire cast from season 10 have been invited back for another round of drama! This includes Tom Sandoval and Rachel (the former Raquel) Leviss, who shocked everyone with their cheating scandal last season.

The cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ at the season 10 reunion | Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

The entire cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reportedly offered contracts for season 11

Sandoval’s affair with Rachel was easily the biggest storyline in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Following a drama-filled reunion, few expected either of them to return next season.

But an insider told Bravo and Cocktails that producers offered new contracts to the entire cast from season 10. We haven’t heard anything official on the matter, so it remains to be seen if Sandoval and Rachel will accept the invite.

“Cameras up on VPR end of June. All current cast offered contracts. Unclear if Raquel has said yes,” the source revealed.

After everything that went down last season, Bravo fans were not happy about the news. Taking to the comments section, several viewers voiced their disappointment with the idea of Sandoval and Rachel returning.

“Please do not put Sandoval back on our screens,” one fan wrote.

Bringing Sandoval and Rachel back could be a risky move. Ariana Madix has already stated that she won’t take part in any more scenes with Sandoval. And it’s possible that other cast members will follow her lead.

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney share their thoughts on the upcoming season

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana and Sandoval ended their nine-year relationship after she discovered he was cheating on her with Rachel. As her good friend, Katie Maloney staunchly defended Ariana throughout the ordeal.

In an interview with LA Times, Ariana and Katie discussed the cheating scandal and how they’ve been navigating the ensuing drama. When asked about their thoughts on the upcoming season, the two stated that they want nothing to do with Sandoval.

“It’s not up to us who comes back. I’m just going to be doing me. Me doing me means they are not a part of my life,” Ariana shared, adding that she would return if Sandoval comes back. “For sure, I just wouldn’t hang out with them.”

Katie echoed Ariana’s sentiments. The Vanderpump Rules star added that Sandoval and Rachel aren’t even on her radar anymore, especially considering how busy she has been in recent months.

At the end of the day, Katie and Ariana are done with Sandoval, whom they have officially kicked out of their lives.

Sandoval has yet to reveal his plans for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

Everything we know about season 11 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Typically, Vanderpump Rules starts production during the summer. But the cameras are reportedly firing up a few weeks early, largely due to the lingering shockwaves from the cheating scandal.

Though there’s been no official word on the status of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, the series return is virtually a done deal. The cast members have openly discussed their imminent return to the show and hinted at filming resuming soon.

As far as a premiere date is concerned, nothing is set is stone at the moment. But if filming is about to get underway, season 11 could air sometime in January of next year.

None of the cast members have confirmed their involvement in season 11. But if producers have offered everyone new contracts, fans might see all of their favorite faces return for another go.