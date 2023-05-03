‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season Finale Teases Blow-Ups, Tears, and Kristen Doute

The explosive conclusion to Vanderpump Rules was teased in the season finale trailer, showing the fallout and confrontations over Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s scandalous affair.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 originally focused on Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce and Schwartz’s short-lived romance with Leviss. However, news broke that Sandoval had been cheating on his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix with Leviss, someone who had been a good friend to Madix.

Production scrambled and cameras were again rolling to capture additional footage of the affair fallout. The Vanderpump Rules season finale teaser shows the cast’s unbridled response to the affair coined as “Scandoval.”

The Scandoval is revealed in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season finale trailer

The Vanderpump Rules season finale was filmed in March 2023 and the trailer shows Sandoval insisting to Scheana Shay that he was “going to” break up with Madix. He says this after insisting in his Howie Mandel interview that he actually did break up with Madix but she refused to listen to him.

Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Shay’s response? “But you didn’t. You f***ed her best friend instead,” she says. Vanderpump Rules fans know that when the affair news broke, Shay was with Leviss in New York City, filming Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Shay later admitted she shoved Leviss but didn’t punch her as Leviss implied. Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay, making reunion filming far more complicated. She later dropped the restraining order after the reunion had been filmed.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have an explosive exchange

Another person Sandoval duped was Schwartz. Sandoval and Schwartz are seen hugging as Schwartz is heard saying that his “world got turned upside down. Sandoval admits to Schwartz that “I felt something that I hadn’t felt in a long time.” Schwartz looks stunned.

@bravotv You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer…but only we have the real thing. THIS is it. ♬ original sound – Bravo

Vanderpump Rules producers also caught the emotional confrontation between Madix and Sandoval. He tries to explain that he and Leviss became “good friends” but this remark prompts Madix to explode. “I don’t give a f*** about Raquel!” she screams at him. “Your friendship is f***ing bulls***!”

Lala Kent believes that this isn’t the first time Sandoval cheated on Madix. He seemingly agrees in the Vanderpump Rules season finale trailer. “There was one other time,” he admits to Shay.

Kristen Doute returns to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Schwartz admits he knew about the affair a month prior to the news breaking. This is somewhat in line with what he said on WWHL that he knew Sandoval and Leviss hooked up (once) in August. But then in January, he was aware they were having an affair.

Leviss denies to former fiance James Kennedy that she and Sandoval are “an item.” But they look awfully cozy in the trailer as he holds her face in his hands.

Even Lisa Vanderpump is brought to tears as she comforts Madix. The Vanderpump Rules season finale trailer ends with the return of Kristen Doute, the woman who was living with Sandoval when the series began. Now on Madix’s side, Doute looks primed for debauchery. She asks Madix, “You ready?”

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.