Jax Taylor Reveals Ariana Madix is a ‘Completely Different Person’ After Cheating Scandal

Ariana Madix recently found herself in one of the biggest scandals in Vanderpump Rules history. The reality TV star discovered that her partner, Tom Sandoval, had cheated on her with their friend, Raquel Leviss. The affair also reportedly went on for several months.

While fans and fellow cast members reacted strongly to the scandal, Madix has remained calm and composed in public. According to former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, Madix feels like a “completely different person” now.

What Ariana Madix has said in response to the scandal

Madix has not spoken much about the scandal, but she did make one Instagram post in mid-March.

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” Madix wrote. “When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

She continued, “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f**king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me.”

Madix ended her statement with a quote: “What doesn’t kill me better run.”

On March 23, the Vanderpump Rules cast also gathered to film the Season 10 reunion. The cheating scandal was naturally one of the biggest topics during the reunion. It is not yet known what Madix said. However, a source told Page Six that she cried at some point. However, Madix reportedly remained mature throughout the shoot.

Jax Taylor says Ariana Madix is now a ‘completely different person’

#PumpRules alum Jax Taylor on Tom Sandoval's decision to have an affair with Ariana Madix's best friend: "I think Ariana is a very strong, independent woman. I think it's come to the point where he can't control her and he can control Raquel [Leviss]."https://t.co/yPRcfXe01d pic.twitter.com/tQS6Jl4K4W — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) March 23, 2023

Jax Taylor, who left Vanderpump Rules in 2020, recently shared how Madix has been since the scandal broke.

“Every time I’ve seen her since this whole incident, she has been just a completely different person,” he said on the podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany. “She just seems so happy. She looks like a completely different person — just glowing. I’m shocked.”

Taylor added, “Like I said, I’ve known her for a very, very long time, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen her as happy as she is right now.”

What Ariana Madix has been up to since the scandal

Many people can attest that one of the best ways to move on from a difficult breakup or devastating life event is to put one’s energy elsewhere. It seems this is what Madix has been doing.

Coachella guests: (L-R) Brock Davies, guests, Ariana Madix, Dayna Kathan, Bradley Kearns, Scheana Marie, Elaine Ratner, guests, Jojo Guadagno, William Ratner, and guest | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Not long after the scandal broke, Madix was seen out and about. On March 11, she went to Oaxaca, Mexico, to attend the wedding of celebrity chef Michael Jenkins and Lauren Basco. According to photos from the event, Madix was dancing and having fun with the other guests.

Afterward, Madix participated in a comedy show called “Make That Sandwich” in LA. An eyewitness told ET, “If the news about Tom hadn’t dropped recently, you wouldn’t have known anything could be wrong. She was in a very bubbly mood, happy, and talkative.”

Additionally, Lifetime announced that Madix has landed a role in an upcoming movie called Bring Back My Daughter. She will also be competing on the 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars.