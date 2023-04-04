‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Reveals the Season 10 Reunion Became ‘Explosive in Seconds’ While Filming

The Vanderpump Rules cast recently filmed the reunion episode for season 10 amid the huge cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix. Although Bravo has not yet revealed the episode’s air date, fans are curious about what happened.

Lala Kent shared some tidbits from the much-anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion, including the fact that things got rather “explosive” at times.

Lala Kent | Paul Archuleta/Contributor

Why Lala Kent said the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion was ‘explosive’

On the March 29 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, Kent gave listeners insider information about the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode filmed a few days before.

She revealed that there were physical altercations among some cast members. She shared, “I think the reunion is going to be crazy for viewers to watch. It was a mind-f**k.”

Kent also explained that although a lot happened in season 10, “Scandoval” was everyone’s main focus. Additionally, because of all the messiness surrounding it, there was tension among the cast members.

“Everyone was extremely triggered walking into that room,” she said. “It was within seconds that it was explosive.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss reportedly did not hang out with everyone else during breaks

Another tidbit that Kent shared was Sandoval and Leviss (and Tom Schwartz) being distant from the rest of the cast. The Vanderpump Rules reunion took several hours to film, and everyone was given time to eat lunch and five-minute breaks here and there. According to Kent, she did not see much of these three during the break periods.

“I don’t know where Sandoval, Schwartz, and Raquel were even placed [during the breaks],” she said. “I only saw them when we were … on the stage. I don’t know where they ate lunch. But yes, it was the rest of us were at a table, cameras were on us. We ate together, talked some sh*t.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were accused of ‘not displaying empathy’

VPR’s Lala Kent Has a Message for Raquel Leviss Before Reunion https://t.co/j5JEsXRlUR — E! News (@enews) March 22, 2023

After news of their affair broke, Sandoval and Leviss did post public apologies to Madix on social media. However, according to a source who spoke to People, Sandoval and Leviss did not show much “empathy” when filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

“Tom and Raquel were defensive, and it was basically everyone against them,” the insider alleged. “They are not displaying empathy at all.”

The source added, “The day ended without any sense of resolution. It’ll be interesting to see whether this group ever truly forgives them, but stranger things have happened.”

Ariana Madix was reportedly staying ‘strong’ during the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion

Ariana Madix declares ‘boys lie’ with her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion look https://t.co/yM4vlnTCY7 pic.twitter.com/Sc0bPo8qIe — Page Six (@PageSix) March 23, 2023

The People insider alleged that Madix appeared “so strong” during the reunion and “did great.”

Page Six also reported she “cried at different times throughout filming but never became over-the-top. In fact, insiders said it was clear she had been going through a lot of therapy.”

Kent confirmed this as well. She shared that Madix “was calm” and “stayed seated the whole time” despite the commotion surrounding her. Still, Madix was reportedly “empowered” and not afraid to share her thoughts.