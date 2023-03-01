Lala Kent Was ‘Bored’ With Tom Sandoval’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Clapback – ‘This Is All You’ve Got?’

Lala Kent isn’t worrying about Tom Sandoval calling her a bully after she said she was coming for him at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

During a recent Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance, Kent said Sandoval annoys her. “Everything annoys me about him,” she said. “And the fact that he said I should have known better than to get knocked up with my child. I did not get knocked up with my child and at the reunion, I’m coming for you.”

Tom Sandoval called Lala Kent a ‘bully’ for her remark

Sandoval responded admitting he probably should have chosen different words at the time. “Saying ‘knocked up’… I probably shouldn’t have used that term,” he told E! News. Adding, “Because Lala’s a bully, so she needs something to focus all her anger on and I guess I’m that person. I mean, she will randomly go after somebody just because she’s bored and probably needs a hobby or something.”

Lala Kent and Tom Sandoval | Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images

During a live performance of her Give Them Lala podcast, Kent wasn’t overly worried about Sandoval’s comment. “His riveting comeback,” Kent joked. “I was bored with it. I was like, this is all you’ve got? Like I am now putting it out there to my entire cast. If you would like to insult me and you need help, I’m happy to write your material for you.”

Lala Kent says she should be ‘nicer’ on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana Shay, who was a guest on Kent’s podcast said Kent already gave her some one-liners that she’s saving for the reunion. “If they’re good and they hurt someone, I’m not taking credit for it,” Kent joked.

“I should be nicer,” she added. “It’s really hard though. Because this is called a reaction. I’m not just arriving and swinging at whoever. Maybe I am.” She then addressed the live audience, asking them to be the judge. “You guys watch the show. You guys see it better than I do,” she added. “I just fuel my own ego a lot. No one else is doing it for me. So I might as well.”

Earlier in the podcast, an audience member asked Kent and Shay who they would shag, marry or kill. Kent said she would kill both Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

What sparked the feud between Lala and Sandoval?

Kent was in a decent place with Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules. What changed? In a private conversation that aired, Sandoval told Schwartz that Kent should have known better than to hook up with her ex-boyfriend, Randall Emmett. And that she exchanged sexual favors for a Range Rover.

Vanderpump Rules producers flashed back to a scene where Kent told Stassi Schroeder about the kinky role-play she did with Emmett. Emmett has since been accused of running a casting couch and he was cheating on Kent when they were together.

Kent admitted in a previous Give Them Lala podcast that reliving that scene was especially painful.

“Before the episode aired, I watched last year’s reunion and I got so f***ing triggered by it,” she said on her Give Them LaLa podcast. “Just seeing that I’m in such a different place, but also it takes you back to the very beginning of everything that had happened. And I started like going into a panic and I had to remind myself, you’re not there anymore, babe. You’re not there. Let this be a reminder that you were swimming.”

“Where I was cringing for myself is and this is what I was talking about before the season aired, is I think a lot of my past behavior and things that I have said are going to clash with who I am now,” she said. “That scene of me with Stassi talking about role-playing was one of the most cringey moments I’ve ever seen of myself. I couldn’t even watch it.”

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday night at 9 pm ET on Bravo.