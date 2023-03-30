Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘Are Not Displaying Empathy at All’ in the Wake of ‘Scandoval’

The Vanderpump Rules cast recently filmed the reunion episode for season 10. It came just weeks after Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their friend Raquel Leviss. According to a source, Sandoval and Leviss didn’t seem empathetic during the reunion filming.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss publicly apologized to Ariana Madix for the affair

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss | Andrew J Cunningham; Todd Williamson/Bravo; Monica Schipper/Bravo, via Getty Images

After media outlets broke news about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair, which had allegedly gone on for several months, fans and cast members were quick to criticize the two cheaters. In response, Sandoval and Leviss released public apologies.

In one statement on Instagram, Sandoval asked fans to focus their anger on him and not his businesses. He wrote, “Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

A few days later, he posted an apology to Madix.

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” he said. “No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Meanwhile, Leviss apologized to Madix and revealed she’s working on her mental health.

“I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries, and learn to protect my mental health,” she said. “I don’t expect sympathy, understanding, or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being, and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss reportedly were ‘not displaying empathy’ during the reunion

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were dragged through the mud at the #VanderpumpRules reunion taping Thursday … and we're told the show got so bad, Andy Cohen had to separate 2 other cast members to prevent an assault and battery. https://t.co/Kg5XHPLR5E — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2023

When the Vanderpump Rules cast members recently gathered to film the season 10 reunion episode, they addressed “Scandoval.” According to a source who spoke with People, Sandoval and Leviss showed no empathy regarding the situation.

“Tom and Raquel were defensive, and it was basically everyone against them,” the insider alleged. “They are not displaying empathy at all.”

As for whether the reunion helped heal the rift, the source stated, “The day ended without any sense of resolution. It’ll be interesting to see whether this group ever truly forgives them, but stranger things have happened.”

Ariana Madix stayed ‘strong’ while filming

Ariana Madix’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Sweatsuit Says It All: ‘1-800-Boys-Lie’ https://t.co/fAhzKRahEB — Variety (@Variety) March 23, 2023

The People insider also commented on Madix’s appearance at the reunion, noting she was “so strong” and “did great.”

Despite saying she was “devastated and broken,” Madix seems to be moving on with her life. After news of Sandoval’s affair broke, Madix was seen partying at a wedding.

She’s also trying to establish a sandwich shop with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney. The source shared that the two are “putting all of this energy into their business and moving faster than ever toward opening.”