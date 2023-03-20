‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Madix Returns to Social Media After Tom Sandoval Affair with Message of Hope and Strength: ‘What Doesn’t Kill Me Better Run’

The cast of Vanderpump Rules has been in the spotlight in recent weeks following news breaking of cast member Tom Sandoval’s affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss, all while he was in a relationship with another castmate, Ariana Madix. Following the “Scandoval” making headlines, Madix took a break from social media, but reemerged with a striking message for her followers and her detractors.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair

For years, Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval was in a relationship with his co-star, Ariana Madix. But in March 2023, news broke that Sandoval was dating another Pump Rules star, Raquel Leviss.

The affair immediately caused a rift between cast members, as they were shocked at the reveal of the news and the betrayal of Madix’s trust. Scheana Shay, another cast member, allegedly physically assaulted Leviss, leading her to file a restraining order against her.

Ariana Madix’s message after Tom Sandoval scandal

The cast of Vanderpump Rules was shocked, to say the least, at the news coming out. Madix returned to social media with a heartfelt Instagram post sharing her gratitude at all those who have spoken out in support of her in the aftermath of Scandoval, as well as leave them a pointed message to take into their lives.

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” Madix shared. “When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

“To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” she continued. “However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f***ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me.”

She ended the message with an uplifting and seemingly threatening message: “What doesn’t kill me better run.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion will be unconventional because of the Tom Sandoval scandal

The Season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules has been up in the air as a result of the scandal and of Leviss’ restraining order. Sources confirmed to The U.S. Sun that the reunion will be filmed on Thursday, March 23, in Los Angeles. Leviss will likely have join the reunion via satellite and is not allowed to speak to Shay directly.

“Raquel most likely is going to be the one to Zoom in,” an insider revealed. “[She’s] taking the cowardly way out by blaming the legal matters on why she can’t physically attend … [But] Scheana has no intention of missing the reunion. She is going to be there one way or another.”

Shay, for her part, confirmed her involvement in person in the reunion.