‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Seating Chart is Missing a Few Cast Players

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been surrounded by drama as the season has aired. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were revealed to be in a relationship with each other while Sandoval was dating Ariana Madix as the season was airing. The ensuing drama led to a unique filming of the reunion, which has yet to air. Even the seating chart for the reunion had to be modified as a result of the drama outside the show.

(l-r) Brock Davies, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Charli Burnett | Christopher Polk/Bravo

Season 10 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ has been plagued by ‘Scandoval’

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were dating for nearly a decade until earlier this year. The couple were constant fixtures on Pump Rules and their relationship was believed to be strong. But after filming of season 10 had wrapped in September 2022, Sandoval began getting closer with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

Soon, Ariana Madix began to have a feeling that something was up. In March 2023, news broke that Sandoval and Leviss were romantically linked, leading to a rift between the two Bravolebrities and the rest of the cast members and a civil war between Sandoval and Leviss and everyone else.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion will have a unique seating chart

In the midst of the Scandoval drama heating up social media, Bravo released a preview on Instagram of what the seating chart will look like at the reunion, which was filmed in Los Angeles on March 23, 2023. Rather than have one seating chart, it will have two.

Sitting to Andy Cohen’s left will be Lisa Vanderpump, followed by Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. But in the second seating chart, Leviss is removed from the lineup.

The unique seating arrangement led to “questions” from The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alum Candiace Dillard Bassett. “Okay… I have questions,” she wrote. “Why are there two seating charts? And the people who allegedly cheated are sitting next to each other in front of the woman that was cheated on?! Who is making these decisions? I’m getting heartburn and my edges are falling out just looking at this!”

There are also some faces missing from the lineup. Charli Burnett, a recurring cast member in the tenth season, was absent, as well as Ally Lewbert, Kristina Kelly, and Scheana Shay’s husband Brock Davies.

Raquel Leviss dropped her restraining order

Prior to the reunion, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay allegedly got into a physical altercation with Raquel Leviss over her relationship with Tom Sandoval. As a result, Leviss filed to have a temporary restraining order put against Shay.

The restraining order put the status of the reunion into question, as Leviss and Shay were not allowed to speak to each other, even over Zoom. The day after the reunion filmed, however, Leviss declared that she was moving to drop the temporary restraining order.

“I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th,” Leviss said in a statement, according to Us Weekly. “We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order.”