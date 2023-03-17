‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss Will Likely Attend Season 10 Reunion on Zoom Due to Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been surrounded with scandal after it was revealed that cast member Tom Sandoval had an affair with his castmate Raquel Leviss while in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay. Leviss and Shay aren’t on speaking terms, to say the least: Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay, which put the filming of the reunion in jeopardy.

Raquel Leviss | Emma McIntyre / Staff

Raquel Leviss has a restraining order against Scheana Shay

News of “Scandoval” surfaced while season 10 of Vanderpump Rules was airing. It allegedly led to Leviss filing a restraining order against Shay.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen told Page Six in March 2023 before the filming of the reunion that there were still questions about how it would all logistically work. “I haven’t gotten into it,” he said. “The reunion is in like two and a half weeks, and I think there will be a lot happening in those two and a half weeks. I mean, there’s so much happening every single day.”

“I don’t want to lean into hypothetical situations because I don’t want to be quoted talking about a hypothetical,” he continued. “All I can say is we’re going to deliver a reunion and that’s what I can tell you … it’s going to be great.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 reunion will be unconventional

On March 13, 2023, sources confirmed to The U.S. Sun that the reunion will be filmed on Thursday, March 23, in Los Angeles. But they also noted that Leviss and Shay’s participation and how it would work was still up in the air. One of the possible solutions is to have either Leviss or Shay join the reunion via satellite.

“Raquel most likely is going to be the one to Zoom in,” an insider revealed. “[She’s] taking the cowardly way out by blaming the legal matters on why she can’t physically attend … [But] Scheana has no intention of missing the reunion. She is going to be there one way or another.”

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay legally can’t speak to each other, even over Zoom

Family law attorney Goldie Schon spoke to The U.S. Sun about the legal ramifications of Leviss’ restraining order. In addition to remaining at least 100 yards away from each other, the restraining order prevents Leviss and Shay from speaking to each other, even on Zoom.

“If they are having a conversation with each other, that is a violation of the restraining order,” she said. “And believe it or not, it’s not a violation of the person who has the restraining order (Raquel), it’s a violation of the person who has the restraining order against them (Scheana) to talk to the other person.”

The upcoming reunion is expected to air sometime in May. Schon said that regarding topics to be discussed at the reunion, they will have to watch their words in case of legal consequences. “They have to be really careful what they say [at the reunion] because if they say something that’s not exactly correct, it will be used against them a week later in court,” she warned.