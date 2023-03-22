‘Vanderpump Rules’: Bravo Didn’t Re-Edit the Show After Tom Sandoval Scandal, According to Lala Kent

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been surrounded by controversy. Since filming for the season wrapped, star Raquel Leviss was discovered to be having an affair with Tom Sandoval, who was in a relationship with fellow Pump Rules star Ariana Madix. The reunion for the show was filmed after all the drama went down. But cast member Lala Kent made one thing clear after everything came out: Bravo didn’t go in and change how the show’s storylines play out as a result of “Scandoval.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have been at the center of ‘Scandoval’

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has so far primarily focused on Raquel Leviss’ romantic interest in Tom Sandoval’s best friend-turned-business partner, Tom Schwartz, who also happens to be the ex-husband of fellow Pump Rules star Katie Maloney. Leviss kissed Schwartz, seemingly pursuing a romance with him, all the while being in a secret relationship with Sandoval.

In a recent episode of the show, 28-year-old Leviss also kissed Oliver Saunders, the eldest son of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais. Saunders was married at the time, but filed for divorce in September 2022.

Cast member Lala Kent confronted Leviss following the string of questionable kisses and shared her honest thoughts with her. “I will say this: You drinking — I would never trust you around my man,” she said. Leviss quipped back, “Thank God you don’t have a man to, like, f***ing have around.”

Bravo didn’t edit ‘Vanderpump Rules’ after ‘Scandoval’ made news

In the past, shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race have edited episodes after filming of the season has wrapped in light of news coming out, Vanderpump Rules, however, will do no such thing.

Lala Kent took to her Instagram Stories to shut down rumors that Bravo was re-editing episodes in light of the Sandoval/Leviss events.

According to Page Six, Kent acknowledged that she “might get in trouble for saying this,” but decided “to say it anyway.”

“People are talking about how editors of VPR probably went back through and tweaked things to kind of, like, align with what happened. Not true,” she said in the selfie video.

“What you guys are gonna see this season, before we obviously know what we know now, was very much going to be the storyline of hers… homegirl’s, you know who — with or without what just happened the last week.”

Kent asserted that “nothing was re-edited,” but she thinks that fans will “view it very differently now.”

How the season 10 reunion of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ will work

According to The U.S. Sun, the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules is set to be filled on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. But in the lead-up to the taping, rumors swirled about how exactly the reunion would look.

Following an alleged physical altercation with VPR co-star Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss obtained a temporary restraining order that prevents her and Shay from being within 100 yards of each other. As a result, Leviss is expected to be a part of the reunion via Zoom.

Even though Leviss will likely participate in the reunion, albeit via satellite, Shay will not even be able to speak to her, as the order prevents her from doing so. Shay is believed to have punched Leviss in defense of her friend, Ariana Madix.