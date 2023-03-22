‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Says She Hopes Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are Truly in Love

This past month, Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has seen her fellow cast members Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss land in hot water after fans discovered they were having an affair unbeknownst to Sandoval’s partner, Ariana Madix.

Maloney has shared her thoughts on the huge scandal and why she hopes Sandoval and Leviss are in love.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had an affair for several months

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles | Amy Sussman / Staff

On March 3, news outlets reported that Sandoval had been cheating on Madix, his partner of nine years, with Leviss, who was their friend.

“She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels,” one source told People. “This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

According to another insider, the affair had been going on “for upwards of six months all the while Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed.”

“Ariana had been there for Raquel when she went through her split with James [Kennedy],” a source said. “She thought they were friends. This isn’t something you do to a friend.”

Sandoval and Madix parted ways shortly after she discovered the affair.

Sandoval even posted a public apology to Madix on Instagram, writing, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that.”

Why Katie Maloney hopes Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are in love

During a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, host Andy Cohen asked Maloney for some of her thoughts on “Scandoval.”

“Do you think Sandoval and Raquel are in love?” Cohen asked.

“I mean, at this point, they’d better fall in love because who’s gonna date them?” she responded.

Sandoval and Leviss are allegedly ‘the real deal’

One source told Us Weekly that Sandoval and Leviss have allegedly fallen in love and might start dating publicly.

“Tom and Raquel are the real deal,” the insider said. “They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other.”

The source added, “It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together. Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”

Sandoval and Leviss have not spoken out about their relationship with each other since the scandal broke. Still, fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Peter Madrigal is doubtful they can go the distance.

The SUR manager shared on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that he believes Sandoval is “a little bit of a narcissist.” He also had a message for Leviss: “Raquel, watch out because, in nine years, he’s probably gonna leave you for someone else.”