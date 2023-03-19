Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in love? Lisa Vanderpump weighs in

For several seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval was dating Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss was dating James Kennedy. However, Madix recently caught Sandoval cheating with Leviss. Many now wonder about the relationship between Sandoval and Leviss. Are they in love? Lisa Vanderpump recently shared her thoughts about “Scandoval.”

Ariana Madix found out about the affair because of an explicit video

Who are Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss? Why does Chrissy Teigen have “20 different chats going about this Vanderpump Rules news”? And what is a “Vanderpump” anyway? Here's what to know. https://t.co/Kby92mml3i — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 7, 2023

As soon as news of the affair became public on March 3, fans wanted to know how Ariana Madix learned about the scandal.

According to former cast member Kristen Doute, the discovery happened on a night when Sandoval and his band were playing at his bar TomTom. Madix and Doute were there, and at some point, Madix got ahold of Tom’s phone.

“Ariana did have his phone, and she told me she just had this gut intuition to look at it,” Doute shared on her podcast, Sex, Love, and What Else Matters. “So she went into his photos, and he had screen-recorded a FaceTime of him and Raquel masturbating with each other. That’s the truth.”

Sandoval and Madix quickly broke up after that. The two had been together for nine years.

Does Lisa Vanderpump think Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are in love?

Lisa Vanderpump recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she shared some thoughts on the scandal.

When host Andy Cohen asked if she thought Sandoval and Leviss were “truly in love,” the SUR owner said she didn’t know and hoped to learn more details during the reunion show. However, she said she found it “shocking” that the affair went on for “a long time.”

A source told Us Weekly that Sandoval and Leviss “have fallen hard for each other” and could start officially dating.

“Tom and Raquel are the real deal,” the insider said. “They have confided to pals that it’s love, and they have fallen hard for each other.”

The source added, “It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together. Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ castmate Peter Madrigal does not think Sandoval and Leviss will last

Peter Madrigal: I ‘dismissed’ signs of Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss affair https://t.co/BDQD3qNehL pic.twitter.com/oTda6BSBJA — Page Six (@PageSix) March 13, 2023

Though Sandoval and Leviss have yet to reveal their relationship status, Vanderpump Rules cast member Peter Madrigal doesn’t think their romance will last.

According to Madrigal, who has worked with Sandoval at SUR for many years, his castmate is “a little bit of a narcissist.”

“Raquel, watch out because, in nine years, he’s probably gonna leave you for someone else,” Madrigal said on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. “I think it’s hilarious, honestly. And it’s funny that you brought up narcissism ’cause now I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. I do recognize a few moments.'”

The SUR manager isn’t the only person throwing these accusations at Sandoval. Doute, who dated the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman for several years, has also called Sandoval a narcissist.

And castmate Lala Kent agrees. She told TMZ, “Sandoval is a narcissist. He doesn’t have that type of emotional capacity to love anything.”