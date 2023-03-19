‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Is Not ‘Remorseful,’ Only Worried About ‘How She’ll Be Portrayed,’ According to Friends of the Cast

Details continue to roll in about the Vanderpump Rules affair that has shocked fans and cast members alike. Earlier in March, news broke regarding Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ seven-month-long affair. Since then, most of the cast rallied around Ariana Madix in the light of Tom’s betrayal. Now, new details revealed that not only does Raquel say she’s in love with Tom, but she’s also not remorseful about her behavior.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ homewrecker Raquel Leviss is not remorseful, according to friends of the cast. | Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Kael Ramsey Ackerson is close friends with many of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast members

Any fans following the news revolving around Scandoval likely recognize the name Kael Ramsey Ackerson. Ackerson is close friends with Scheana Shay and previously called himself a friend of Raquel. However, when news broke that Raquelle filed a restraining order against Scheana after alleging she and Scheana got into a physical altercation, Ackerson posted images refuting Raquel’s claims.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ackerson wrote, “Sooooo I’ve tried to stay out of this whole thing, but one thing we’re not about to do is lie. All these photos were before #wwhl and in all of these this so-called ‘black eye’ was present @raquelleviss this is not how you treat family but again everything comes to light.”

The photos showed Raquel with the same dark mark under her eye that she used as proof that Scheana hit her. While the restraining order still stands, the specifics of what exactly happened are still up in the air.

Raquel isn’t ‘remorseful’ and only scared about ‘being the villain’

In a recent episode of the podcast Jamie All Over, Ackerson appeared as a guest. He and the host, Jamie Lynne, both remain close to several members of the Vanderpump Rules cast and have known them over the course of several years. The episode with Ackerson featured a discussion around all things Scandoval, and Ackerson revealed some new details.

Ackerson spoke with Raquel after her affair with Tom started, and she told him that she and Tom had fallen in love and the feelings from each were mutual. However, Ackerson added that Raquel also said, “When I think about it, I know he’s not the one.”

Ackerson also revealed that he spoke to Raquel after the alleged altercation with Scheana. Lynne asked if Raquel expressed any sort of remorse.

“I don’t think she was concerned with having remorse,” Ackerson replied. “I think she was more concerned about how she was going to be portrayed.”

Raquel somehow thought she could remain friends with the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast despite her actions

Another curious detail revealed by Ackerson gives listeners some insight into how Raquel really views her behavior. Ackerson said that Raquel was really concerned about whether or not she was going to be able to remain friends with the rest of the cast. (We think it’s safe to say that’s a hard no, but crazier things have happened.) She specifically mentioned worrying about Scheana’s opinion, as well as what Lala might say to her at the reunion. Honestly, we imagine Lala plans on speaking quite a bit.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your reality TV updates!