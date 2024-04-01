Lisa Vanderpump's latest reality show follows her and 12 staff members at a luxury French chateau. It streams on Hulu.

It’s time to check in to Vanderpump Villa. Lisa Vanderpump’s latest reality TV venture debuted on Hulu on April 1, and the new show is sure to serve up some serious drama.

“Decadence and debauchery collide” in the new, 10-episode reality series, which follows the staff at an exclusive French chateau as they strive to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences for guests while also navigating the rivalries and romance that come from working together 24/7. Will they be able to rise to the challenge and meet Lisa’s’ exacting expectations? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Meet the ‘Vanderpump Villa’ cast

[L-R] Hannah Fouch, Gabriella Sanon, Priscila Ferrari, Anthony Bar, Telly Hall, Lisa Vanderpump, Andre Mitchell, Caroline Byl, Marciano Brunette, Stephen Alsvig, Grace Cottrell, Eric Funderwhite, and Emily Kovacs of ‘Vanderpump Villa’ | Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

For her latest venture, Lisa has hand-picked a team of staff whom she hopes can deliver the high-end experience she’s selling to guests at Chateau Rosabelle.

Stephen Alsvig is an Air Force vet who’s known Lisa for years. That makes him the perfect man to serve as the chateau’s events coordinator.

Anthony Bar grew up in France before pursuing his culinary career in the U.S., so he’ll be right at home at the villa’s executive chef.

Marciano Brunette has worked at some of the classiest restaurants in Vegas. Those experiences will serve him well as the villa’s lead server. But drama in his on-again, off-again relationship with fellow serve Hannah could cause problems in his work life.

Caroline Byl, a French-trained sous chef, has an improvisational approach to cooking that meshes surprisingly well with Chef Anthony’s by-the-books philosophy.

Grace Cottrell has made a living cleaning luxury homes since she left home at 18. No job is too dirty for this housekeeper, but will she fit in the glamorous world of Vanderpump Villa?

Priscila Ferrari has been working in hospitality since she moved to Los Angeles at age 18 from Brazil. As a server, she’s adept at ensuring her customers are enjoying their dining experience. But she has no tolerance for mean girls or negative energy.

Gabriella Sanon, Eric Funderwhite, Marciano Brunette , Hannah Fouch, and Lisa Vanderpump in ‘Vanderpump Villa’ | Gilles Mingasson /Hulu

Hannah Fouch cut her teeth as a cocktail waitress and server in Las Vegas. Now, she’s working as a server at the villa, where she considers herself the queen bee of the chateau’s staff.

Eric Funderwhite has experience managing upscale events for high-profile clients in LA. Plus, he’s worked with Lisa in the past, making him the ideal chateau manager.

Chauntel “Telly” Hall is used to giving 100% to everything she does, including her job as one of the chateau’s mixologists. But her outspoken demeanor sometimes rubs people the wrong way.

Emily Kovacs, one of the villa’s housekeepers, has a likable personality and a keen sense of humor, but she isn’t afraid to call out co-workers who aren’t pulling their weight.

Andre Mitchell is a suave mixologist from Chicago’s south side who embarked on a career in the service industry after an injury put an end to his college basketball career. He eventually became the bar manager at the biggest nightclub in Austin, Texas.

Gabriella Sanon is a pragmatic problem solver from Miami who’s been tapped to serve as one of the villa’s event coordinators. But when she’s off the clock, Gabriella is a free spirit who’s ready to party – and perhaps indulge in a workplace romance.

Overseeing this staff of 12 is Lisa Vanderpump herself. The Vanderpump Rules star will live on-site with her staff as she evaluates whether this is the team to make the pop-up experience permanent and add the villa to her ever-growing empire.

How to watch ‘Vanderpump Villa’

Lisa Vanderpump has spent most of her reality TV career on Bravo. But don’t look for Vanderpump Villa on that network or Peacock, which is the streaming home for Bravo shows. Instead, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s newest series streams on Hulu.

The first three episodes of Vanderpump Villa dropped on Hulu on April 1. New episodes release weekly on Hulu through May 20.

Don’t have Hulu? Plans start at $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year for an ad-supported subscription. The ad-free plan is $17.99 per month.

