Is 'The Valley' Bravo's next big reality series? Here's what you should know about the cast and their LA neighborhood, known as 'The Valley.'

Is The Valley a cesspool of millennial angst or the next big reality series for Bravo fans? The jury is still out as viewers watch the first few episodes. Things we know for sure: Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute have changed (but not that much) since they last appeared on Vanderpump Rules in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know about the VPR alums, their castmates, and their LA neighborhood known as “The Valley.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ spinoff: What is it about, and where is ‘The Valley’?

'The Valley' cast celebrate at Jason and Janet's baby shower

The Valley is actually a 250-mile region of LA county in San Fernando Valley, reports Bravo TV. This massive region of Southern California encompasses many LA neighborhoods and nearby cities, including Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, Encino, North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, and Calabasas.

So The Valley cast isn’t too far from their former stomping ground in West Hollywood. (They might beg to differ, given LA traffic.). Instead of serving drinks and battling hangovers, this group of friends juggle marriage, babies, homeownership, and businesses.

Meet ‘The Valley’ cast members

Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute

Most of The Valley cast members manage “adulting” via pregnancies, homeownership, and young children. However, Kristen Doute and her long-distance boyfriend of just over a year, Luke Broderick, are still in the renting and pre-baby phases of life. Doute desperately wants to start a family but faces several obstacles, including fertility concerns and Broderick’s preference for living in his home state of Colorado. The couple hosts the Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Viewers watched Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright weather relationship obstacles and questionable career aspirations before they exited VPR. On The Valley, not much seems to have changed for the couple of eight years. Despite parenting their 2-year-old son, Cruz, Taylor continues to cause conflict for his wife and friends through contention and gossip. As you may have heard in the news, the couple’s marriage may not survive Season 1.

Jax Taylor, Nia Booko, and Michelle Lally

In the first episode of The Valley, Jax Taylor talks back to his wife, pantses his friend Danny Booko, and accuses Doute of rushing into her relationship and aspirations of motherhood. Either the former hockey team social media manager feels responsible for plotlines, or he’s truly an unbearable person.

Danny Booko and Nia Booko

A well-balanced couple, Danny and Nia Booko are parents to three children under two, including twin girls: Asher, Isabelle, and Zariah. Nia was Miss USA 2014 before becoming a mom, pageant coach, and co-host of the podcast Hold My Crown. Danny is an actor and model who joined the friend group through Taylor when they met at a bar.

Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally

Jesse and Michelle Lally are luxury real estate agents and parents to a daughter, Isabella. The couple of nearly 10 years might be showing signs of relationship fatigue. Jesse speaks rudely to his wife in Episode 1 as Michelle contemplates whether they should have a second child.

Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna

Jason and Janet Caperna’s marriage might be the happiest in Episode 1. Taylor and Cartwright throw them a state-fair-themed baby shower that reminds Janet of her Ohio upbringing. Jason is an attorney with Acumen Law. Janet co-hosts the Scheananigans podcast with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, according to Bravo TV.

Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham of 'The Valley'

Jasmine Goode may look familiar. The former SUR server appeared on ABC’s The Bachelor (Nick Viall’s season) and Bachelor in Paradise. Now, Goode is a luxury real estate agent working with castmate Michelle Lally. She’s also a former pro cheerleader who worked with the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Jets. Goode has been in a relationship with her girlfriend Melissa for two years. They hope to start a family “someday.”

Brittany’s best friend from college, Zack Wickham, might be the cast member furthest from starting a family. The gym enthusiast is single and loves to party in West Hollywood.