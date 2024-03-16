'Not everybody just gets divorced because they cheated,' Bravo star Jax Taylor recently said of his separation from Brittany Cartwright.

Jax Taylor hasn’t always been faithful to Brittany Cartwright. But the Bravo star insists that cheating is not behind his recent separation from his wife of four years.

Jax Taylor said that he and Brittany Cartwright are ‘just not communicating’

Brittany broke the news that she and Jax were living apart during the Feb. 29 episode of her podcast, When Reality Hits.

“Marriages in general are very hard, and I’ve had a particularly rough year in mine this past year,” she explained. “Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

At the time, the Vanderpump Rules star didn’t shed any more light on the specific issues in her marriage. But at the premiere of their new Bravo series, The Valley, Jax said that they’d suffered a communication breakdown.

​​“We’re separated. That is for sure. I want people to know that it is possible to co-parent and run businesses and be OK with each other,” Jax told Us Weekly at a premiere party for the new show. “Not everybody just gets divorced because they cheated. Believe it or not, that was not the case. I know it’s shocking. We’re just not communicating right now and that’s all there is to it.”

The ex-‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars shot down cheating rumors

The Bravolebrities previously addressed the questions of whether Jax had been unfaithful in separate appearances on the March 12 edition of The Vanderpump Rules After Show (via YouTube). After Katie Maloney said there were rumors that that Jax was “running around town,” he stepped in to defend himself. He said the photo of him with a woman in Atlantic City that sparked the latest chatter was from a work event.

​​“I had a job in Atlantic City. The lady who hires me, she takes pictures with everybody. Any kind of celebrity that comes in takes photos with the person who runs it. That is normal,” Taylor said.

Brittany said she looked into the reports that her husband had stepped out with another woman and didn’t think there was anything to them.

“We went and found all the photos and figured it out,” she said. “It was a girl he was doing a job with, and it was the bar owner’s wife or whatever. And the husband was there too.”

While Jax and Brittany say cheating wasn’t to blame for their recent separation, he has been unfaithful in the past. In Vanderpump Rules Season 6, he admitted to having sex with fellow cast member Faith Stowers even though he was dating Brittany at the time. Brittany and Jax broke up over the incident but later reconciled. They married in 2019 and welcomed their son Cruz in 2021.

Is Jax and Brittany’s separation a publicity stunt?

The news of Jax and Brittany’s split came just ahead of the series premiere of The Valley on Tuesday, March 19. That led some to speculate that the breakup was just a way to draw attention to the new show.

But Brittany denied that.

“[The publicity stunt rumor] really upset me because if people actually watched me over the years and knew my personality and knew me as a human being and not just a reality star, they would know that I would never do that,” Brittany told Us Weekly. “I would never put my son in a situation like that. I would never put my life in a situation like that.”

The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19 after Vanderpump Rules. It moves to its regular 9 p.m. ET/PT timeslot on March 26.

