Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute return to Bravo in a new 'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff titled 'The Valley.'

Jax Taylor is back on Bravo. The Vanderpump Rules alum and his wife Brittany Cartwright will star in the new spinoff series The Valley. The show will follow Taylor and Cartwright’s grown-up life in suburbia and will also feature one-time Pump Rules star Kristen Doute.

Jax and Brittany ‘trade bottle service for baby bottles’ in ‘The Valley’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright with their son Cruz in 2023 | Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Like Vanderpump Rules, The Valley will focus on a group of friends living in Los Angeles. But where the original show featured wild nights and drunken hookups, the spinoff series is all about what happens after one-time party animals settle down.

The Valley follows Taylor, Cartwright, and the rest of the cast “as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships, and feisty friendships,” according to Bravo’s description of the series.

Taylor, 44, and Cartwright, 34, met in Las Vegas in 2015. Their romance (including a serious cheating scandal) was documented on Vanderpump Rules. They married in 2019 and welcomed a son named Cruz in 2021.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars parted ways with Bravo in 2020

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute in 2023 | David Becker/Bravo via Getty Images

The Valley marks a return to Bravo for Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute after an absence of several years.

Bravo fired Doute and fellow cast member Stassi Schroeder in June 2020 after reports surfaced that the pair had reported Black cast member, Faith Stowers, to the police for a crime she didn’t commit.

In December 2020, Taylor and Cartwright announced they were leaving Vanderpump Rules. The couple decided to step away from filming to “focus on growing our family and share with you our new endeavors,” Taylor shared on Instagram. However, Variety reported that Bravo had fired Taylor because of his tweets about Stowers. Cartwright and Taylor had previously come under fire for inviting a homophobic pastor to officiate at their wedding.

Now, Taylor is looking forward to his reality TV return. “Hey neighbor, did you miss me?” he captioned an Instagram post where he shared a teaser for The Valley.

When asked why Bravo decided to bring the ex-Vanderpump cast members back into the fold, executive producer Alex Baskin said that all three had “learned a lot.”

“I think they appreciate what it means to be on television and have this opportunity when it’s taken away from them, so I think there’s that,” Baskin told The Hollywood Reporter. “We address the Kristen situation, as well, so it isn’t like we pretend that everything didn’t happen. That comes up and is part of what we cover on the show.”

Meet the rest of ‘The Valley’ cast

In addition to Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute, The Valley cast also includes Doute’s boyfriend Luke Broderick. They’re joined by Taylor’s friend Danny Booko and his wife (and former Miss USA) Nia Booko; Janet and Jason Caperna; and Jesse and Michell Lally. Former SURver and The Bachelor cast member Jasmine Goode and Zack Wichham will appear as friends of the main cast.

The Valley will premiere in the spring of 2024 on Bravo.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.