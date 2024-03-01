Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are set to return to Bravo this March in a new show, 'The Valley.'

Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have separated after four years of marriage. The news of the breakup comes shortly before the premiere of their new Bravo series, The Valley.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright separate after four years of marriage

Cartwright shared the big update on her marriage in the Feb. 29 episode of her and Taylor’s podcast, When Reality Hits. (Taylor did not appear on the episode.)

“So many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. And I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because… we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys,” she said. “I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that, so I think it’s important for me to say this.”

“Marriages in general are very hard, and I’ve had a particularly rough year in mine this past year,” Cartwright went on to say. “Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Taylor and Cartwright share a son named Cruz who was born in 2021. Amid the split, Cartwright said she’s just focused on being a good mom.

“I’m taking things one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz … Pray for us and everything will be just fine,” she said.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ alums star in the new Bravo series ‘The Valley’

‘The Valley’ cast: Luke Broderick, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Nia Booko, Danny Booko, Brittany Cartwright, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Michelle Lally, Jesse Lally | Felix Kunze/Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo via Getty Images

Cartwright and Taylor’s separation comes just weeks ahead of their new Bravo reality series The Valley.

The show, which debuts March 19, follows the couple and several of their friends (including fellow Pump Rules alum Kristen Doute) as they navigate a new phase of life. They’ll “trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships, and feisty friendships,” according to Bravo’s description of the series.

The Valley marks Cartwright and Taylor’s return to Bravo after leaving Vanderpump Rules in December 2020. At the time, the couple said they had decided to focus on growing their family. But according to Variety, Taylor was actually fired because of a 2017 tweet in which he’d falsely accused fellow castmember Faith Stowers, who is Black, of committing crimes.

Cartwright, 35, and Taylor, 44, met at a bar in Las Vegas in 2015. They soon started dating, with Cartwright joining the Vanderpump Rules cast later that same year. In 2017, they split up after Taylor cheated with Stowers. But they eventually reconciled and tied the knot in 2019 in Cartwright’s home state of Kentucky.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.