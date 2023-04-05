Inside Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s $2 Million House They Share Amid Affair Scandal

Vanderpump Rules cast members Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval bought a $2 million house together as a sign of their relationship commitment, but they will likely sell it after Sandoval was caught having an affair with their reality TV co-star, Raquel Leviss. Here’s what we know about the Bravo stars’ gorgeous home, where they are still cohabitating amid the cheating scandal.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix | Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix bought a house together as a sign of their relationship commitment

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix bought a house together in 2019 after about five years of dating. The Vanderpump Rules stars considered the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Valley Village a symbol of their commitment to each other.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show, Sandoval was asked why he and his then-girlfriend would buy a home together since they had no plans on getting married or having kids. “Well, I mean, to us, that’s the commitment that’s important for us,” the bar owner said (via Bravo). He explained that he and Madix took out a 30-year mortgage to pay for the house, adding, “It’s a commitment till 2049.”

Sandoval also said the money he and Madix could put into a wedding went to their shared home instead. “Planning a party that could go towards the down payment on a house, I’m going towards the down payment on a house.”

Madix and Sandoval are still cohabitating in the $2 million home, even though they broke up in March. It was revealed that Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with the couple’s close friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss. Leviss has since been spotted at the house while Madix was out of town filming an upcoming movie.

Inside Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s $2 million house

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval paid $2.075 million for their newly built modern farmhouse in Valley Village. The 4,453-square-foot home boasts 10-foot ceilings, a two-car garage, wide-plank wood floors, and a fireplace (per Dirt).

The kitchen was designed to accommodate a kosher diet with three sinks, two ovens, and two dishwashers. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliders separate the living area from the backyard, giving the home an expansive, indoor-outdoor feel.

The guest bedrooms have private bathrooms, and the master suite has its own fireplace, a marble bathroom, and two walk-in closets.

Outside, a gray stone patio is partially covered by a trellis, and the grassy yard is mostly concealed from neighbors by hedges. Sandoval and Madix have a built-in grilling station and a swimming pool with a built-in spa and water feature.

Are Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval House Hunting Together? http://t.co/9O6tQsVwjH pic.twitter.com/mW1IQiqA1N — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 30, 2015

The Bravo stars’ home features lots of personal touches

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval collaborated with interior designers Lucinda Pace and Andrew Pancer of Concept XL and exterior designer Elizabeth Montgomery of Boxhill to add personal touches to their house.

“Every room is different because Tom and I both have different individual styles and then we’ve really worked hard to put those two very different ideas together,” Madix told People in June 2021. “In some rooms, it’s definitely like the both of us and then in other rooms, it’s more me or more him.”

“We both have our own tastes and style, but we also have strong personalities,” said Sandoval. “It was a total collaboration, which is great because I like stuff that’s funkier and a little bit louder and Ariana likes things serene and tranquil. So, bringing those two styles together kind of created our own individual look.”

Some of the Vanderpump Rules stars’ home’s unique pieces include a Timothy Oulton light-up infinity mirror, snake-pattern curtains in the living room, and a painting of actor James Earl Jones.