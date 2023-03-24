‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor Claims ‘Only’ 2 Cast Members Haven’t Cheated — ‘Katie Has’

According to former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney shouldn’t count herself out of the cheaters on the show. He maintains that she was caught in a questionable position with an unknown partner, though another co-star discredited the rumor that she was unfaithful to her ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

While chatting with Andy Cohen, Maloney said she was one of the only cast who didn’t stray from their partner on the show, but Taylor disagreed in a different conversation with Cohen. Here’s what they each had to say.

(l-r) Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix | Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Katie Maloney said she and Ariana Madix are the only 2 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars who haven’t cheated

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pointed out to Maloney that, by his count, she and Ariana Madix were the only two cast members who hadn’t cheated on their partners on the show. Maloney agreed with his math (per Reality Blurb).

Maloney also argued that the cast isn’t hypocritical for harshly judging the Scandoval cheating scandal, considering the many others that have gone down in VPR history. She contended that the “difference is, like, vast.”

Jax Taylor: only Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright haven’t cheated

(l-r): Brittany Cartwright and Ariana Madix | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

When Cohen brought the same subject up while Taylor was on Watch What Happens Live with his wife, Brittany Cartwright, he disagreed with his conclusion (per Us Weekly). “No, Katie has [cheated],” he declared. “Brittany and Ariana are the only two that have not.”

“Don’t you remember the D. … The motorboating the D?” he asked. Honestly, we’d almost forgotten this old rumor. For a refresher, Scheana Shay said she saw Maloney “motorboating” a stranger’s crotch behind Schwartz’s back.

However, Shay clarified that she didn’t think Maloney was cheating on Schwartz, though the couple ultimately unraveled. “I never once said she cheated. I said what I saw,” she wrote in a Bravo blog (per E! News). “After talking to Katie about it, I realize that it wasn’t what it seemed.”

It turned out that the confusion was easily explained — tired feet. “When she bent down to take her shoes off, her head was in that region,” Shay explained. “Also, in her drunken state when she was dancing shaking her head back and forth it definitely looked like she was ‘motorboating’ this guy.”

“She DID NOT cheat…I simply felt like she crossed the line,” she concluded.

Jax Taylor says Tom Sandoval did cheat on Ariana Madix with ‘Miami Girl’

We thought Tom Sandoval’s “Miami Girl” scandal had run its course long ago, but it has re-emerged in the chaos of his split from Madix.

Taylor maintains that Sandoval did the deed with “Miami Girl” — or something of that nature. He told Cohen that he could confirm it because he was there. He said, “I was there for the first week during the Miami situation. … I was there the week [Sandoval and Madix] started dating when this happened.”

And when he says he was there, he means he was there. In the room. Next to them.

Sandoval previously denied the allegations, and the dust eventually settled. But that old storyline took on a new light, knowing what we all know now. It will likely come up at the 10th season reunion, so stay tuned to see if anything has changed after all these years.