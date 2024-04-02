The gorgeous French chateau featured on Lisa Vanderpump's new Hulu series 'Vanderpump Villa' is available to rent.

Say “bonjour” to Vanderpump Villa. For her latest project, reality TV icon Lisa Vanderpump is bringing her signature style to France. Chateau Rosabelle is a luxurious hotel situated on a gorgeous 19th-century country estate. The glam location is truly spectacular — and it’s available to rent.

Where is Chateau Rosabelle located?

‘Vanderpump Villa’ | Gilles Mingasson /Hulu

Vanderpump Villa follows Lisa Vanderpump and 12 of her hand-picked staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate.

“From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her ‘pop up’ experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire,” reads the synopsis for the Hulu series, which premiered April 1. (New episodes drop weekly on Mondays.)

Each episode of Vanderpump Villa will take viewers inside Chateau Rosabelle, aka Chateau Saint-Jospeh. The historic Haussmann-style home was built in 1879 and features a chapel, private cinema room, orangery, and luxurious guest accommodations. It’s located near the medieval walled city of Carcassonne and about 1 hour from Toulouse and Narbonne.

The villa’s grounds are just as impressive as the house itself, which is surrounded by woods and comes with views of the Pyrenees. It’s a popular location for weddings, corporate retreats, and other special events. Check out Instagram for a look at some of the gorgeous celebrations that have been held there. To book a stay or your own event, you can visit the chateau’s website.

Lisa Vanderpump made the chateau her own for ‘Vanderpump Villa’

‘Vanderpump Villa’ | Van Gilles Mingasson /Hulu

The chateau was welcoming guests before Vanderpump and the show’s crew arrived. But the Vanderpump Rules star put her own distinctive stamp on the space in order to transform it into Chateau Rosabelle. That included painting the walls in the foyer pink, adding damask fabric to the walls, switching out the furnishings, and updating the pool area. Some of the villa’s decor comes straight from Vanderpump’s restaurants in the U.S., including TomTom, her venture with Pump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Vanderpump said she was drawn to the chateau’s “majestic presence,” high ceilings, and striking exterior.

“We’re in the middle of the French countryside,” she said. “What I love about Chateau Rosabelle is so much of it is covered in green like an ivy, and it turns orange in the fall.”

For Vanderpump, who previously lived in France, her experience filming Vanderpump Villa had her thinking about returning to the country.

“It’s funny because I keep imagining myself buying a chateau and living here permanently,” she said.

“I have a love affair with France,” she added.

Vanderpump Villa is streaming on Hulu.

​​For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.