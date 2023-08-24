The reappearance of Jack's ex-wife Mandy 'would complicate things' for him and Mel, 'Virgin River' star Martin Henderson has said.

There could be more trouble ahead for Mel and Jack in Virgin River Season 5. The couple has already endured his meddling ex Charmaine, an attempted murder, paternity questions, and more. Now, they’re happily engaged and expecting their first child. But could a figure from Jack’s past destroy it all?

Jack on ‘Virgin River’ was previously married

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Everyone in Virgin River has a complicated past. And even though the show has been airing for four seasons, there are still plenty of stories to explore. Take Jack (Martin Henderson). There’s no shortage of drama with Charmaine, who revealed she was pregnant shortly after he dumped her. (Later, he learned he wasn’t the father of her twins). But Jack also has an ex-wife. That bombshell revelation came in season 3 and definitely threw his new girlfriend Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) for a loop.

Jack insisted his former marriage to a woman named Mandy was old news.

“There’s not much to tell,” he explained. “We got married right out of high school, I joined the Marines and she filed for divorce when I shipped off to Iraq. The whole marriage lasted less than three months. It’s not something I ever think about.”

Could ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 introduce Jack’s ex-wife?

Jack promised Mel she didn’t need to worry about Mandy. But is that really true? Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, who joined the show for season 5, hinted things might not be as finished with Jack’s ex-wife as he thinks.

“There are a lot of great Easter eggs and breadcrumbs that have been left, and we are clocking all of them thoughtfully,” Smith told Glamour when discussing his plans for the show’s future. “I would say, check out season five and see if Mandy makes an appearance.”

Another clue that we might meet Mandy in season 5? New cast member Kandyse McClure. She’s joining Virgin River as a series regular, according to TVLine, but there’s no word on what character she’ll play. Libby Osler, Michelle Addison, Miranda Edwards, and Gabrielle Jacinto will also appear in Virgin River Season 5 in recurring roles, but we don’t know who they’re playing.

Mandy’s reappearance could ‘complicate things’ for Jack and Mel, Martin Henderson says

Fans will have to wait and see if Mandy resurfaces in season 5. But one thing’s for sure: If she does show up in Virgin River, it will be another wrinkle for Jack and Mel to deal with.

“Jack is being sincere when he says [his first marriage is] not something he ever thinks about, Henderson told TVLine in 2021. “The relationship never had time to evolve into anything deep or serious. I don’t think it was some great love, so much as she wanted to get married and he said OK. He was a young man.”

Reconnecting with Mandy isn’t on Jack’s agenda, especially now that he’s with Mel.

“Mandy showing up in Virgin River would complicate things even more,” the actor said. But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

“It’s possible with this show,” he added.

Virgin River Season 5 premieres Thursday, Sept. 7 on Netflix.

