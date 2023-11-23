Get to know more about Washington Commanders signal caller Sam Howell and his girlfriend Chloe Barbu.

Quarterback Sam Howell was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He began his professional career as a backup but was named the starter for the 2023 season after beating out Jacoby Brissett for the job in training camp.

Now that he’s playing under center for the team, fans have plenty of questions about Howell’s life off the field. Here’s more about the athlete and his girlfriend Chloe Barbu.

Like Howell, Barbu is an athlete as well

Barbu was born on March 7, 2001, in Charlotte, North Carolina to parents Martha Ynestroza Barbu and Daniel Barbu. She has two sisters and one brother.

Barbu attended Marvin Ridge High School where she played Volleyball as a defensive specialist and libero and was the team captain. In 2018, she won the Showlace Enterprises Leadership Award.

During her senior year, Barbu spoke about her leadership role on the team saying: “We took in a younger team than usual which came with more room for leadership. With this comes more responsibility but with our group of girls and coaches, the responsibility is made enjoyable. I’m held accountable to lead by example through my play and actions on and off this court.”

After graduating high school, Barbu pursued a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of North Carolina, the same school Howell attended.

Barbu is also a YouTube vlogger

Barbu and Howell have been dating since college and first went public with their relationship in 2022 when she posted a tribute to her beau via Instagram.

“It’s been an honor to watch you trust in the Lord and glorify Him while chasing your dreams,” she wrote. “Here’s to your next chapter as a Commander!”

Howell’s girlfriend is a vlogger with over 17,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel. She vlogs about fashion as well as her life with the quarterback. In addition, she works as an assistant project manager for her family’s business Stylecraft Homes.

Barbu and Howell are Christians

Barbu and Howell are both devout Christians.

Howell was baptized in 2021 and called it the “best decision” of his life.

He posted photos from that day on social media and captioned it: “A day I’ll remember forever. The day I was baptized in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Choosing to follow Christ has been the best decision I’ve ever made in my life. God has done so many amazing things in my life and has blessed me in ways I could never imagine … God Bless!”