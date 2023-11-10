The first two episodes of Taylor Sheridan's latest show, 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves.' will air Sunday, Nov. 12 on CBS.

The Taylor Sheridan TV universe keeps getting bigger. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the latest show from the prolific Yellowstone creator. It’s streaming on Paramount+, but CBS is giving those who don’t subscribe to the streaming service a way to check out the series for free.

Two episodes of ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ will air after ‘Yellowstone’ on Nov. 12

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is a streaming anthology series starring David Oyelowo as legendary real-life lawman Bass Reeves. Though it was originally billed as a Yellowstone spinoff, it later evolved into a standalone anthology series disconnected from the saga of the Dutton family.

Reeves was born into slavery and later became one of the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshals west of the Mississippi. The show explores his story and how he wrestles with the moral and spiritual cost of his career to him and his family.

The show – which is executive produced by Sheridan – premiered Nov. 5 on Paramount+. On Sunday, Nov. 12 it will make its broadcast debut on CBS. The network will air the first two episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves back-to-back starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following an episode of Yellowstone. The show’s premiere episode is also streaming for free on the Paramount+ YouTube channel.

In addition to Oyelowo, the show stars Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman, Donald Sutherland, and Dennis Quaid. Future iterations of the series will focus on other iconic lawmen and outlaws throughout history. Chad Feehan created Lawmen: Bass Reeves and also serves as executive producer.

How to watch ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ on Paramount+

CBS’s special airing of Lawmen: Bass Reeves is just a teaser for the rest of the eight-episode series. To see all of Reeves’ story, viewers will need to subscribe to Paramount+. New episodes will be available to stream weekly through Dec. 17.

Paramount+ Essential plans cost $5.99 per month. Paramount+ with Showtime is $11.99 per month. In addition to Lawmen: Bass Reeves, subscribers can stream other shows from Sheridan, including Mayor of Kingstown, Special Ops: Lioness, and Tulsa King, as well as the Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923. Paramount+ is also home to streaming originals such as Criminal Minds: Evolution, The Offer, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, plus CBS shows such as NCIS.

