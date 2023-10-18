‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan has teamed up with David Oyelowo to tell the real-life story of a monumental figure with ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

In a fusion of storytelling mastery, Taylor Sheridan, the creative mind behind Yellowstone, joins forces with David Oyelowo to bring a little-known yet monumental figure back to life: Bass Reeves. This collaboration aims to reframe the narrative around Reeves, a real-life individual whose contributions have largely been “whitewashed” in history books.

The upcoming six-part miniseries, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, acts as a spinoff to the hit show Yellowstone. Additionally, it aims to correct the historical omissions that have overshadowed Reeves’ legacy.

In doing so, the show promises a cinematic journey that doesn’t just entertain but also educates.

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo are setting the record straight about Bass Reeves

Oyelowo and Sheridan are collaborating to produce and create the six-episode miniseries 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. In addition to being a Yellowstone spinoff, the series aims to correct historical inaccuracies about Bass Reeves.

Speaking to Collider, Oyelowo described the show as a cinematic experience spread across six episodes. He also explained how his character’s story has been “whitewashed out of history.”

“So Bass Reeves is a character who the Lone Ranger was actually based on. But unfortunately, he was whitewashed out of history,” Oyelowo explained.

Bass Reeves, the inspiration for the Lone Ranger, had an extraordinary life. He was born into slavery and later fought in the Civil War before fleeing to Native American territories.

He mastered indigenous languages and skills, all of which he used in his law enforcement career, boasting over 3,000 arrests.

Oyelowo suggested that the miniseries format allows viewers to engage with extended storytelling, much like old epic movies. But in a more palatable format for modern audiences.

David Oyelowo has high praise for the ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Sheridan has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. His various shows seamlessly blend cinematic grandeur with extended narratives only possible in television series.

Oyelowo, who is co-producing 1883: The Bass Reeves Story with Sheridan, was full of accolades for the filmmaker’s approach. Not only has Sheridan managed to pull off captivating storytelling in his projects, but he’s also a magnet for the Hollywood elite.

“I think he’s doing a truly phenomenal job of building that platform,” Oyelowo stated. “I mean, you know, Yellowstone is an amazing show. 1883, I think is just so poetic and lyrical and massive in scope and scale.”

Shows like Yellowstone and its spinoff 1883 are not only vast in scope but are also deeply poetic and emotionally charged.

Oyelowo views this blend of cinematic and episodic storytelling as a game-changer for modern audiences. Under Sheridan’s direction, this unique storytelling approach is setting a new standard, elevating not just the content but the entire viewing experience.

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ releases a star-studded trailer

Paramount+ has officially released the full trailer for 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. And the clip showcases a star-studded lineup that includes Dennis Quaid and Donald Sutherland.

Oyelowo takes on the role of Reeves, the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River, and also serves as the series’ executive producer.

The trailer hints at the internal struggles Reeves faces as a lawman and family man.

According to People, showrunner Chad Feehan shared how Bass Reeves had long intrigued him, sparking an intense research binge when Oyelowo approached him with the project.

“Growing up in Texas, I heard a lot of stories about Bass Reeves,” Feehan stated. “Somewhere in my childhood, that myth of Bass took firm root in my consciousness and never left.”

Feehan expressed a profound desire to honor the complex legacy of Bass Reeves, touching on the shared human experiences that connect us all.

This series is also expected to be part of Sheridan’s extended Yellowstone universe.