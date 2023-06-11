Taylor Sheridan Just Added 1 of His Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Stars to the Cast of ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

Taylor Sheridan is delving into his Yellowstone lineup as he embarks on his upcoming spinoff, Lawmen: Bass Reeves. With production on Lawmen: Bass Reeves officially underway, here’s a look at who Sheridan has added to the lineup in the highly anticipated spinoff.

Taylor Sheridan and Mo Brings Plenty | Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount

Taylor Sheridan has added 1 of his favorite ‘Yellowstone’ stars to his latest spinoff

Sheridan is currently shooting Lawmen: Bass Reeves in Texas. With production in full swing, producers recently updated the cast list for the Yellowstone prequel.

According to Deadline, Sheridan has enlisted the talents of his favorite Yellowstone star, Mo Brings Plenty, for Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Brings Plenty will be joining other fresh faces such as Dale Dickey (A Love Song), Margot Bingham (The Walking Dead), and Tosin Morohunfola (Run The World).

In the upcoming series, Brings Plenty will portray Minco Dodge, a Choctaw Native American and a close ally of Bass Reeves. A tribal member of the Lakota Nation, Brings Plenty is widely recognized for his recurring role in Sheridan’s Yellowstone.

Additionally, Brings Plenty acts as an American Indian consultant and producer on quite a few of Sheridan’s projects. In this capacity, he takes on the crucial responsibility of upholding the authenticity of American Indian storylines.

A closer look at the cast of ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

For Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Sheridan has chosen David Oyelowo to take on the role of the main character. Oyelowo is widely recognized for his portrayal of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Ava DuVernay’s impactful film Selma. He also appeared in DuVernay’s 2012 movie Middle of Nowhere.

In addition to Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid has been officially confirmed to join the series, portraying Deputy U.S. Marshal Sherrill Lynn. Fans of Yellowstone will be pleased to know that Cole Hauser, who currently embodies the character Rip Wheeler, will also have a role in Bass Reeves.

Unfortunately, the details of his character are yet to be disclosed. But it is possible that Hauser will take on the role of one of Rip’s ancestors in the series.

Completing the talented cast, Lauren E. Banks will bring to life Bass’s first wife, Nellie Jennie. Forrest Goodluck will portray Billy Crow, while Barry Pepper will take on the character of Esau Pierce.

Everything we know about Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

Sheridan is currently immersed in the filming of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, originally titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. This limited series aims to introduce audiences to the captivating historical figure of Bass Reeves.

The exact connection between Lawmen: Bass Reeves and the Dutton dynasty portrayed in Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923 remains a mystery. Sheridan, however, undoubtedly has a master plan to interweave these shows together.

Unfortunately, the showrunner has yet to disclose the specific air date for Lawmen: Bass Reeves. As the series is still in production, it is likely that viewers will have to wait until at least late 2023 to witness its premiere.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves promises to breathe life into the legendary lawmen and outlaws of the Wild West. Reeves, a federal peace officer, apprehended over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever sustaining a single injury.