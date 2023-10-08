John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone,’ is a man whose life revolves around family and keeping the largest ranch in the world in one piece.

John Dutton, the main character in Taylor Sheridan’s hit show, Yellowstone, is certainly a force to be reckoned with.

John possesses a rugged nature and a no-frills attitude, making him someone you wouldn’t want to mess with. His unwavering devotion to his land and family knows no bounds.

Yet, John’s role extends beyond being merely the proprietor of the renowned Dutton Ranch. He is a doting father to three children, a proud grandfather to one, and even harbors aspirations of entering the political realm. As we approach the final two seasons of Yellowstone, here’s a closer look at his epic journey so far.

The early life of John Dutton

Yellowstone’s John Dutton III hails from a lineage of ranchers, born and bred in Montana. Although his exact birthdate remains undisclosed, it’s safe to assume he’s roughly about 60 years old.

Growing up on the vast expanse of the Dutton Ranch in Yellowstone, John was raised by his father, John Dutton Sr. However, details regarding his mother or potential siblings remain unknown.

As John Dutton Sr.’s health declined, he retired from the ranching life, passing the reins to his son, John. Prior to stepping down, he extracted a promise from his son to never relinquish the ranch to anyone. This promise resonated deeply within John, driving him to fiercely defend the ranch against any threats.

In due course, John tied the knot with Evelyn, and together they raised four children: Lee, Kayce, Beth, and Jamie. Tragically, Evelyn met her untimely demise in 1997, following a horseback riding accident.

In a poignant tribute, John laid Evelyn to rest on the ranch. John also lost his oldest son, Lee, in the first season of Yellowstone.

A look the ‘Yellowstone’ patriarch’s love life in the series

Prior to the start of Yellowstone, John and Evelyn had a profound love for each other. Unfortunately, John never managed to fully recover from the devastating loss of his beloved wife and never pursued another marriage.

But that didn’t stop him from becoming romantically involved with several women in Yellowstone. This includes his informal relationship with Governor Lynelle Perry.

Both of them experienced the pain of losing their spouses, and although they engage in an on-and-off fling, they never formalized their relationship. In the end, neither of them could get over their previous losses.

In season four, John’s attention is captivated by activist Summer Higgins. Although their connection hasn’t yet evolved into something serious, there is an undeniable chemistry there. However, when Beth unexpectedly encounters Summer in the kitchen of John’s residence, tensions escalate to the point where Beth brandishes a knife.

John swiftly steps in, urging Beth to lower the knife, and explaining to Summer that his daughter tends to be overprotective.

John Dutton’s main storylines in ‘Yellowstone’

John’s primary role in Yellowstone revolves around being the patriarch of the Dutton family and owning the Dutton Ranch. As the owner of the largest ranch in the country, John used to be Montana’s Livestock Commissioner.

At the request of Governor Perry and with his son Kayce’s ascent in mind, John willingly stepped down from his role as Livestock Commissioner. This decision paved the way for Kayce to assume the mantle of responsibility.

Throughout the series, it was revealed that John received a diagnosis of colon cancer. In his sixties, a tumor infiltrated his colon, leading to a surgical intervention where two feet of his colon were removed, effectively curing him.

Turning back to politics, John has made some major moves in the political sphere. After discovering that Governor Perry was going to run for the United States Senate, John set his eyes on the Governor’s seat.

But John’s bid for the seat was complicated after he learned that his son, Jamie, was also running. Yellowstone’s last season ended with John venturing to Helena to formalize his campaign.

John Dutton’s storyline in season 5 and beyond

In part 1 of season 5 of Yellowstone, John grudgingly stepped into the role of Montana’s Governor, complicating his career and family life.

Despite his lack of enthusiasm for politics, he squared off against corporate rival Market Equities, sparking backlash. His ethical choices in office put him on shaky ground.

Tensions rose at the Dutton home, too. John appointed his hesitant daughter Beth as his top aide, subsequently handling her legal woes and emerging threats tied to Jamie’s newly revealed child.

Farming hurdles, like livestock issues, also add to the stress. Even Jamie toyed with the idea of advocating for John’s impeachment. It’s a high-stakes balancing act involving politics, family, and ranch responsibilities for John.

As Yellowstone readies for the latter half of its final and extended season, speculation is rampant. The midseason finale left viewers hanging, alluding to further troubles and escalating family dynamics.

John’s reluctant yet strategic governorship has fans wondering if it will be a boon or a curse for protecting his estate and legacy. Amid the surging anticipation, John Dutton’s challenges have never been higher.

Fans can watch Yellowstone on CBS on Sunday nights. Season 5 part 2 is rumored to return in 2024.