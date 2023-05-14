‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: ‘Love and Family’ Will Drive the ‘Juicy’ Final Episodes, Says Luke Grimes

Paramount has confirmed that Yellowstone will end after season 5 airs later this year. With the beloved Western coming to a fitting conclusion, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes offered fans a glimpse into the final episodes.

The actor, who portrays Kayce Dutton, teased that “Love and Family” will be the central theme as the show concludes this November.

Luke Grimes | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network

Luke Grimes dishes on the final episodes of ‘Yellowstone’

Paramount shocked fans when it announced that season 5 of Yellowstone will be the show’s final outing. While viewers are still processing the news, Grimes assured fans that the outcome will prove worthwhile.

“Love and family and serve your tribe, your people — that’s a huge theme in the show,” he stated.

According to Yahoo, Grimes also went into detail about his character’s storyline in the final season. The actor admitted that Kayce’s family troubles will take center stage this season.

Grimes explained how Kayce will have a difficult time choosing between spending time with his wife and son and maintaining a relationship with his dad. To make things even more challenging, Kayce values each of them equally.

He was quick to point out that there is really no wrong or right in these situations, which is something other characters will tackle this season. Ultimately, Grimes stated that everyone is just trying to make decisions that are best for their own loved ones.

Luke Grimes gets a lot of love and support from his co-stars

Apart from his acting career, Grimes has established himself in the country music scene. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has supported cast members with musical talent and has even featured some of Grimes’ songs on the show.

One of the best parts of Grimes’ success in music is watching his Yellowstone co-stars show their full support. One of his most outspoken supporters is Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton).

Reilly is constantly praising Grimes’ musical abilities whenever she gets a chance. This includes encouraging her social media followers to listen to his music.

“My friend @lukegrimes just released this song. Give it a listen .. it’s beautiful,” she wrote following the release of his new single last year.

The official Instagram account for the series also shows plenty of love for Grimes. Every time he releases a single, the account leaves a sweet comment in support.

Yellowstone fans, of course, share a similar feeling towards Grimes and cannot wait to see how his character’s story concludes in November.

Paramount confirms that ‘Yellowstone’ is coming to an end

The news of their cherished show’s imminent conclusion undoubtedly left Yellowstone fans disheartened. But the good news is that the franchise isn’t going away anytime soon.

Paramount has confirmed that Sheridan is working on a sequel to the original show. A name for the series has not been revealed, but executives teased that it will have Yellowstone in the title.

Casting for the forthcoming show remains a mystery. However, there has been a lot of talk about Matthew McConaughey starring in the new spinoff, which presumably continues the Dutton story.

The Yellowstone news, meanwhile, comes after months of speculation regarding a reported feud between Kevin Costner and Sheridan. Costner has yet to address the rumors and is now turning his focus to a new project, Horizon.

The final season of Yellowstone is expected to premiere in November.