‘Wednesday’ Actor Percy Hynes White Reveals What He Has in Common With His Character Xavier Thorpe

Percy Hynes White, who stars along with Jenna Ortega in the Netflix show Wednesday, has opened up about what he has in common with his broody character Xavier Thorpe. Here’s what White said about the similarities and differences between himself and his on-screen persona, and what fans have been saying about the actor.

Percy Hynes White | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

‘Wednesday’ fans can’t get enough of actor Percy Hynes White as psychic artist Xavier Thorpe

The Netflix show Wednesday has taken the world by storm, and fans are particularly fascinated by the love triangle between Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White).

Xavier is a psychic student at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday finds herself after being expelled from her last school. Xavier is the son of a celebrity psychic, and has some powerful artistic skills, as well – he attempts to impress Wednesday in one scene by bringing his realistic drawing of a spider to life.

Fans can’t get enough of the actor who portrays the tortured artist. “Xavier thorpe!!!! most perfect boy ever!!!!!” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted, “I love xavier thorpe sooooo much actually.”

Some have been inspired to check out White’s filmography to watch his other work – some of the actor’s previous TV work includes the roles of Elliot Wazowski in the series Pretty Hard Cases, Andy Strucker in The Gifted, and Cole in The Twilight Zone. “Bout to watch pretty hard cases and the gifted to see if I’m actually obsessed with Percy Hynes White or just obsessed w Xavier Thorpe if ya know what I meannnn,” one fan tweeted.

‘Wednesday’ actor Percy Hynes White says he has this 1 thing in common with Xavier Thorpe

In an interview with Hollywire, Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White opened up about his character Xavier Thorpe. “He’s very, like, brooding, he’s always in a bad mood,” the 21-year-old said. “He’s kind of dramatic.”

When the interviewer said White doesn’t “seem moody,” the actor laughed and responded, “I definitely am. Absolutely.”

He continued, “You can ask anybody on the set. Some days I would be doing cartwheels, and then other days, I would just be like, headphones [mimes putting headphones over his ears], don’t talk to me.”

When asked if he had taken to any of the activities he learned on set, such as shooting an arrow, White said, “Not well.”

“I also had to do drawing lessons, and I… they didn’t… it was fruitless. I still can’t draw,” the actor laughed, adding that it would “be cool” if he could make his drawings come to life like Xavier.

The Netflix star also said he’s had ‘a prophetic dream’ like his on-screen counterpart

In a red carpet interview with Hollywire, Percy Hynes White said he has had premonitions similar to his Wednesday character Xavier Thorpe.

“I feel like I’ve had, like, a prophetic dream before,” the actor said when asked if he’d ever predicted anything that came to fruition. “You know when something happens to you, and you look back, and you’re like, ‘Yo, I had a dream about this.’ I feel like that’s happened.

But White admitted he’s not actually psychic like his character. “But actually, intuitively, I have no… we’re very different because I can’t really predict the future.” And when it came to landing the role of Xavier Thorpe, White said, “Never could have predicted that.”