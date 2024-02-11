Travis Kelce's diet during the NFL season finds the tight end eating 4,000 calories each day. His personal chef prepares everything from oatmeal to pork chops for the NFL star.

Travis Kelce has spent the last decade of his life playing professional football; as a star athlete, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has to keep his diet in check. He’s especially conscious about what he eats during game days and while practicing. Kelce employs a personal chef to get the job done. His chef, a close friend from childhood, once dished about exactly what his client eats in a day.

What does Travis Kelce eat in a day?

Travis Kelce’s chef has been a friend since childhood. The NFL star and Kumar Ferguson grew up together in Ohio. When Kelce needed a personal chef, he called Ferguson, who, despite having no formal culinary training, grew up feeding his family and friends. He left his job as a trucker and moved to Kansas City to take over Travis Kelce’s diet and prepare three meals a day for him.

So, what exactly is on the menu? Ferguson told Startland News that Kelce still enjoys midwestern foods but considers the diet he prepares for his client”healthy steakhouse cuisine.” The 6’5 football player starts the morning with fruit and oatmeal. He enjoys steaks, pork chops, and chicken daily to consume enough protein for his vigorous workout schedule. Ferguson makes sure that Kelce gets enough fruits and vegetables, too. Salads, often containing additional fruit, also make it onto the menu.

How many calories does the star tight end eat every day?

Kelce has a good pal cooking his meals. Despite their long friendship, it sounds like the NFL star still puts his friend to work. After all, he has to eat an enormous amount to fuel his body through the NFL season. Travis Kelce once revealed that his diet contains more than 4,000 calories daily when practicing or playing with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

He might get to that calorie count through healthy meals most of the time, but he isn’t afraid to go for grease-filled options occasionally. Kelce enjoys pizza with friends often and has a penchant for gummy bears.

Travis Kelce has a game day food tradition

While the star tight end doesn’t eat the same thing every single day, there is one food tradition that he won’t shake. In 2020, he told Men’s Journal that he eats French toast and strawberries before every game. Kelce said the menu choice made perfect sense. He contends that the French toast, loaded with syrup and whipped cream, helps with his blood sugar and packs enough carbs to keep him active and moving during a big game.

He has been gobbling up the pre-game meal since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. In that time, he’s won two Super Bowl rings, played in a third, and is set to take the field for his fourth big game today. So far, his tradition works. Why bother changing it?