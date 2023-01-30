What Has Countess Vaughn Been Up to Since ‘The Parkers’

Countess Vaughn is one of the most beloved actors from the 90s and 2000s. For several seasons, she starred as the best friend of the title character on Moesha before getting a show based on her character. Since the show’s end, she’s continued acting and has appeared on multiple reality shows.

Countess Vaughn and Mo’Nique | CBS via Getty Images

Countess Vaughn starred in ‘The Parkers’ for five seasons

A spinoff of Moesha, The Parkers followed the mother-daughter duo, Nikki and Kim Parker, as they both attend a junior college and navigate their close relationship and individual lives. The show was canceled in 2003 ahead of UPN merging with The WB.

Mo’Nique, who starred as Nikki Parker alongside Vaughn as Kim, says a reboot has been in talks, but she’s not on board. However, she’s happy about the impact of the show.

Source: YouTube

“For me, that was a special moment in time. That show came on in 1998, and it never left the air. So to be, and I say this humbly, so please understand what I’m saying to us – to be the only Black female comedian in history to have her own sitcom – it stays on for five years, and then goes in syndication all around the world. So, I’m grateful [for the experience],” she said.

Thanks to syndication and streaming, Mo’Nique says the show has a new wave of fans. “I had a moment – I’m dropping my baby off at daycare, and I’m going back to the car, and this little girl says, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, that’s Nikki Parker, that’s Nikki Parker!’” she added.”Now, this little girl is about 5. Her mother rolls the window down and is like, ‘You’re right, that is Nikki Parker!’ The mama is in the driver’s seat, the grandmama is in the passenger seat. So, you have three different generations talking about ‘That’s Nikki Parker.’ Do you know what kind of honor that is?”

She’s since starred in a few reality shows

Since the show’s end, Vaughn had entered the unscripted space. After years of being uncomfortable with her weight, she appeared on Celebrity Fit Club, but due to personal issues in her marriage, she could not hit her goal. She later starred in Celebrity Rap Superstar under the coaching of Warren G, and made it close to the final round before quitting due to coming down with a viral cold.

Source: YouTube

For three seasons, Vaughn starred on the TV One reality series Hollywood Divas, which chronicled actors looking for their second shot. Vaughn starred on the show alongside Girlfriends alum Golden Brooks, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Lisa Wu, Moesha alum Star Jackson, Greenleaf star Paula Jai Parker, and ATL star Malika Haqq.

On the show, Vaughn had issues with Brooks, who felt that Vaughn was overly emotional and lacked drive. Vaughn also documented her personal journey with getting surgery to aid in weight loss.

Countess Vaughn is a guest star on Season 2 of ‘Harlem’

Vaughn has been MIA from the acting scene for some time, but she was recently announced as a guest star on Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series Harlem. Her role is unknown, but the show stars Meagan Good as the lead character.